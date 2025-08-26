Traffic

VDOT Lifts Lane Closures, I-95 Express Lanes On Holiday Schedule For Labor Day

By Uriah Kiser
Looking south along the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes near Springfield. [Photo courtesy of Transurban]

Holiday travelers heading out for Labor Day will see fewer work zones and a different schedule on the Interstate 95 Express Lanes.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says most lane closures on interstates and major highways will be lifted from noon Friday, August 29, through noon Tuesday, September 2. The goal is to ease congestion for drivers making one last summer trip.

While temporary lane closures will be lifted, VDOT warns that some long-term work zones will remain in place. Motorists are encouraged to check Travel Advisories for the latest conditions before hitting the road.

Meanwhile, Transurban says the 95 Express Lanes will operate on a holiday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, September 1. The lanes will remain northbound all day with no reversals.

On Tuesday, September 2, the regular weekday reversal schedule resumes, with workday reversals beginning at 11 a.m.

State officials encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time as heavy traffic is expected across Virginia during the holiday weekend.

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