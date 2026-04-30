Hylton Performing Arts Center Names Carolyn Hays as New Executive Director 

The Hylton Performing Arts Center has named Carolyn Hays as its new executive director, effective May 10, 2026. Hays, who has served as the center’s director of development since February 2024, succeeds Rick Davis following a national search. Davis is retiring after nearly 15 years as executive director.

Hays brings more than two decades of experience in strategic planning, board development, fundraising and organizational leadership across the arts, higher education and healthcare philanthropy sectors. She previously held positions at Washington Performing Arts, Washington National Opera, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and community hospitals in Texas and Northern Virginia. She has also taught arts leadership and management at the University of Houston and George Mason University and currently serves on the board of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce as a member of the 2026 Leadership Prince William class.

“Carolyn has already distinguished herself as an exceptional leader within the Hylton Center, bringing strategic insight, collaborative energy, and a profound commitment to our mission,” said Rick Davis in a statement. “Her ability to build meaningful relationships across our staff, board, university, and regional community, paired with her impressive record in fundraising and organizational leadership, makes her uniquely prepared to guide the Hylton Center into its next era of artistic excellence and civic connection.”

Davis, who has also served as dean of George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts since 2015, oversaw significant growth at the center. Under his leadership, the Hylton Center expanded its presenting series and community partnerships, deepened education programming, launched the nationally recognized Veterans and the Arts Initiative in 2014, and completed the Education and Rehearsal Wing in 2019. This spring, the center reached a major milestone by raising $15 million for its endowment.

Executive Board Chair Joyce Connery praised Davis for transforming the center into a “world-class creative commons” and noted new opportunities ahead with George Mason University’s campus expansion and Innovation Park.

“Since she came on board as Development Director, Carolyn has challenged us all to dream bigger and open ourselves up to new ways to bring in audiences and partners and keep them enthralled,” Connery added. “In her new role, I am confident that she will bring the Hylton Center to the next level and expand our reach.”

Hays said she is honored to guide the center into its next chapter.

“As an artist and a leader, I am honored to guide the Hylton Center into its next chapter,” she said. “Our stage is a ‘creative commons’ for Northern Virginia, and I am committed to ensuring it remains a vibrant home where world-class performance, education, and community engagement thrive together.”

The announcement comes just weeks after the Hylton Center unveiled its 2026-27 season, which features headliners including Bernadette Peters with the American Festival Pops Orchestra, Yo-Yo Ma, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Chanticleer, the Vienna Boys Choir and more. Season subscriptions are on sale now.

About the Hylton Performing Arts Center

The Hylton Performing Arts Center is a 102,000-square-foot cultural hub located at 10960 George Mason Circle on the George Mason University Science & Technology campus in Manassas, Virginia (Prince William County). Opened in 2010 through a public-private partnership, the center is managed by George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Facilities include the 1,123-seat Merchant Hall, the flexible Gregory Family Theater, the Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, the Didlake Grand Foyer and the 17,000-square-foot Education and Rehearsal Wing. The center presents national and international artists through the Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls and American Roots Series; hosts local arts partners including the Manassas Ballet Theatre, Manassas Symphony Orchestra and Prince William Little Theatre; and offers extensive education and community programs, including the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.

For more information, visit hyltoncenter.org or call the ticket office at 703-993-7759.