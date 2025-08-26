Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy Opens New Firearms Range





SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — The Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy has opened a new 9,000-square-foot indoor firearms range, marking a major upgrade to officer training in the region.

Located on Lee Hill Drive beside the academy’s main campus, the facility features 14 lanes, classrooms, storage, and the ability to simulate darkness for nighttime training.

“For the past three years we had to beg, borrow and steal range space, often hours away,” said Academy Director Michael Harvey. “Now all we have to do is turn off the lights and we can train in complete darkness, which is critical because most officer-involved shootings happen at night.”

The academy trains 250 to 300 recruits annually from 42 agencies. Harvey said more confident officers are less likely to use their firearms, relying on de-escalation and communication.

He also noted the academy’s financial challenges, with state support cut by more than half since 2000. A nonprofit foundation helps fill the gap.

Harvey invited community members to learn more about the academy’s mission. “My door is always open for tours and conversations,” he said.

The facility’s ribbon-cutting was held on August 20. Recruits are expected to begin training there this month.