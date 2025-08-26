Closures, Crosswalks, Theater Auditions, and Tax Relief

From Stafford County’s Labor Day plans to a $3,500 average federal tax cut coming to Virginians, today’s headlines also include safer crosswalks in Gainesville, a busy start to the school year, new police hires, and spooky stage fun.

Labor Day Closures in Stafford

Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 1, 2025. Both locations of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will be closed on September 1. More from Stafford County Government

Pedestrian Safety Overhaul Coming to Gainesville

New road safety measures are coming to the Somerset Crossing corridor in Gainesville, two years after a July 2023 pedestrian death sounded the alarm for new changes. State Sen. Danica Roem and Del. Josh Thomas, both Democrats, held a joint transportation safety town hall alongside Virginia Department of Transportation officials Thursday at Haymarket Elementary School during which the two legislators outlined their plan for broader pedestrian safety in the area. More from InsideNoVa

Auditions Announced for Stage Door’s Holiday Shows

Stage Door Productions will hold auditions for its upcoming holiday shows at Allstate Community Theater, 810 Caroline St., on Saturday, August 30 at 11 a.m., Sunday, August 31 at 11 a.m., and Wednesday, September 3 at 7 p.m. More from Stage Door Fredericksburg

Manassas Police Remind Public of Safe Exchange Zone

As a reminder, the Manassas City Police Department offers a “Safe Exchange Zone” in our parking lot at 9608 Grant Ave in the back. This is a great area for residents who wish to meet each other and exchange items which have been bought or sold using online sites, or domestic child custody exchanges. More from Manassas Police Department

PWCS Superintendent Reflects on First Week of School

What an energizing start to the 2025-26 school year! From welcoming our teachers back to greeting our students on the first day of school, I visited 33 schools this week and have been inspired by the joy, curiosity, and warm community spirit across our classrooms and campuses. More from Prince William County Public Schools

Beetlejuice Jr. Haunts Metz Middle This October

The afterlife has never been this much fun! Lydia and Beetlejuice are teaming up for a wild, otherworldly ride in Beetlejuice Jr.—live on stage October 10-12 at Metz Middle School, presented by ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre. More from ARTfactory

Fredericksburg Welcomes Newest Police Officers

We are proud to welcome our newest officers to the Fredericksburg Police Department family. Today marks the beginning of their careers in law enforcement, and we look forward to watching them grow, serve, and protect our community with integrity and dedication. More from Fredericksburg Police Department

Big Tax Cuts Projected for Virginians in 2026

Virginians are projected to see an average federal tax cut of about $3,500 in 2026 under a new tax law. The Tax Foundation estimates the law could also add more than 26,000 long-term jobs in the commonwealth. More from The Center Square