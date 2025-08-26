Chamber Forum To Spotlight Fredericksburg Healthcare, Medical School Proposal

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The future of healthcare in the Fredericksburg region takes center stage Wednesday morning as two hospital leaders address growth, challenges, and innovation — including the possibility of Northern Virginia’s first medical school.

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its “Regionalism Matters: State of Healthcare” forum from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The discussion features Dr. Christopher Newman, president and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, and Ryan DeWeese, chief executive officer of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

The forum comes as Mary Washington Healthcare and the University of Mary Washington explore creating a medical school that could open as early as 2029. Newman confirmed to Virginia Business that the project is in “serious planning stages” after a national feasibility study deemed it viable.

Mary Washington broke ground in June on a $40 million, 39,000-square-foot conference and education center across from its hospital. The facility, scheduled for completion in 2026, will serve existing residency programs but could also house medical school classrooms and simulation labs.

Newman said the Fredericksburg region faces a physician shortage so severe that “you would have an easier time finding a primary care doc in rural Wyoming or South Dakota than you would in the Fredericksburg region.” He added that attracting and training new doctors locally could help meet the needs of one of Virginia’s fastest-growing communities.

The boards of Mary Washington Healthcare and UMW are expected to consider the medical school proposal in 2026. It would also require approval from the State Council of Higher Education and the Virginia General Assembly.

At Wednesday’s forum, Newman and DeWeese are expected to highlight these long-term plans while also addressing immediate pressures, from workforce readiness to emergency care capacity.