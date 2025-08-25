Step Back in Time: Freedom Museum’s 4th Annual Sock Hop Keeps History Alive

The Freedom Museum in Historic Manassas is once again inviting the community to lace up their dancing shoes and step back into the 1950s. The Step Back in Time: 4th Annual Sock Hop will be held Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Bishop Russell Hall, 9290 Stonewall Road in Manassas.

The fundraiser is more than just a night of rock ’n’ roll, poodle skirts, and hula hoops. It’s the Freedom Museum’s biggest opportunity to keep its doors open and continue preserving the stories of local veterans.

Why a Sock Hop?

“When we moved to our present location in 2022, we knew we would have to have a successful fundraiser to help pay our operating expenses,” museum director Jim Porter said. “Even though we rely on volunteers and pay no wages, we are a storefront and pay rent and utilities. We do not charge an entry fee and rely on the generosity of donations from our satisfied visitors. The Sock Hop is our hope to make up the difference between our income and the cost of doing the museum business.”

The theme itself is rooted in nostalgia. Back in the 1950s, students often convinced their basketball coaches to let them use the school gym for dances — with one catch: everyone had to dance in their socks to protect the floor. “It was a step back in time when few are old enough to remember begging the basketball coach to let the student body use ‘his’ gym for a dance,” Porter noted. “The music was rock and roll, and not much skill was required to do the twist or most of the other dance moves of the day. It was just fun. Historically, it was a time of American innocence.”

What to Expect This Year

Organizers are hoping to match or exceed last year’s “nearly perfect evening of great food, great music, great company and a great friendly vibe.” Guests can expect:

Dancing to hits from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s

A catered BBQ dinner with beer and wine available

A hula hoop contest and prizes for the best period costumes

Displays including the museum’s 1953 MASH ambulance (a movie prop from MASH*), vintage cars, and other military vehicles

A silent auction with at least 75 baskets, featuring vacation trips, golf outings, spa visits, pet care, wine, holiday décor, military prints, tools, and more

Supporting the Museum’s Mission

The Sock Hop directly supports the museum’s free admission and wide-ranging educational programs. “The money raised helps us keep the doors open — paying rent, utilities, and storage fees,” the Porter explained. “It supports our traveling ‘footlocker program’ that brings WWII artifacts to local schools, helps maintain vehicles like our B-25 nose section and Vietnam-era jeep, and funds new initiatives like computerizing check-in, improving our museum store, and even offering a scholarship for our college interns.”

The Freedom Museum, located at 9129 Center Street in Manassas, features exhibits spanning World War I through the present, with artifacts donated by local veterans and families. Docents, who are veterans themselves, guide visitors through displays like the Local Heroes Wall, which honors those from Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park who gave their lives in service.

Community Effort

The event’s success relies on a long list of dedicated volunteers. The Osbourn Park High School NJROTC helps with setup and cleanup, while community members like Tiffany Wells, Diane Dubois, and Pam Porter lead the fundraising team. Docents such as Ray Thomann, Ray Baybrook, and Bill Lehan are, as the museum describes, “the smiling face and soul of the museum operations.” The board of directors, major donors like Amazon, Martin Brower, and the City of Manassas, and countless small contributors keep the mission alive.

“We are grateful for all who run up their credit card to support our cause, lest we forget those who sacrificed for our freedom and way of life — even those who gave the full measure,” Porter said.

The Freedom Museum is located at 9129 Center Street in Old Town Manassas, where admission is always free and donations are welcome.