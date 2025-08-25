GMU Sanctioned, New Manassas Eateries, Free School Meals & More

Today’s roundup includes major updates from local governments, schools, and community organizations—from housing policy and school attendance to business openings, library renovations, and live-fire military training. Catch up on what’s new, what’s changing, and what’s coming up across the region.

🏘️ Virginians Want Housing Action

A new statewide survey shows housing is a top concern, with 84% of respondents supporting legislative action to address shortages and rising costs. Proposals to expand zoning, restrict rent hikes, and limit large corporate landlords all received strong backing.

— More from Virginia Mercury

🎓 GMU Found in Violation of Civil Rights Act

The U.S. Department of Education says George Mason University used unlawful hiring practices that violated Title VI. The university has 10 days to comply with federal corrective measures.

— More from Virginia Mercury

📚 Virginia Earns Recognition for Tackling Student Absenteeism

Attendance Works highlighted Virginia’s “All In VA” initiative for reducing chronic absenteeism. The state’s 2023–24 rate dropped to 15.7%, outpacing national trends, thanks to targeted tutoring, attendance staff, and parental engagement.

— More from The Center Square

🚧 Fredericksburg Library Elevator Replacement Starts Sept. 8

The Fredericksburg Branch Library elevator will be out of service for at least four weeks during a full replacement project. Curbside pickup and alternate locations are recommended.

— More from Central Rappahannock Regional Library

👷 Fredericksburg Hires New Assistant City Manager for Utilities

Todd Flippen joins Fredericksburg to lead utilities and capital projects, bringing over two decades of engineering and public works experience.

— More from the City of Fredericksburg

🌊 Public Meeting on Chesapeake Bay Overlay Updates

Fredericksburg will hold a public information session on August 25 from 6–7:30 PM to discuss updates to its Chesapeake Bay Preservation Overlay District map and regulations.

— More from the City of Fredericksburg

🍽️ Free Dinners for Manassas Students Begin August 25

Manassas City Public Schools will provide free dinners Monday through Thursday from 3:30–5:30 PM at Osbourn High School for all students age 18 and under.

— More from Manassas City Public Schools

🛍️ Fall Community Yard Sale in Manassas Park

Sellers can reserve a space for just $12, and it’s free for shoppers to attend. A seasonal favorite to shop or sell and kick off the fall season.

— More from Manassas Park Community Center

💥 Quantico Live-Fire Training Advisory Through Sept. 5

Marine Corps Base Quantico will conduct various live-fire exercises, which may cause increased noise or vibrations in surrounding areas.

— More from Marine Corps Base Quantico

🏒 Try Hockey Tuesdays at Prince William Ice Center

Starting September 2, young children can try hockey at the Prince William Ice Center—gear included. Registration opens August 22.

— More from Innovative Sports VA

🎨 “Learning Is Fun” Preschool Prep Programs

Prince William County Parks is offering 5-week classes in September to help prepare children ages 2–5 for school routines through hands-on activities.

— More from PWC Parks

🍩 New Business Openings in Manassas

From pizza and pastries to a new Dunkin’ location, several new businesses are opening around Manassas, with ribbon cuttings scheduled throughout the fall.

— More from Choose Manassas

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