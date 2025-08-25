Confetti & Cocktails Opens Near Dumfries, Blending Creativity and Celebration

A new event center in Prince William County is inviting residents to raise a glass — and maybe make a candle while they’re at it.

Confetti & Cocktails, located near Dumfries, celebrated its official ribbon-cutting on August 21, 2025, in a ceremony hosted by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.

The business bills itself as more than an event space, offering hands-on classes and culinary experiences alongside a stylish gathering place. Co-owner Tamitha Downey, who has lived in Woodbridge since 2007, said the inspiration came from seeing a need for new kinds of experiences in the area.

“I’ve lived in the area for about 15 years, and just living in the area, you kind of know what you’re missing,” Downey said. “I felt like a place like this, a meeting place, a gathering place, something to do, was needed.”

A Place for All Celebrations

Downey describes the space as one designed for both everyday outings and milestone occasions.

“Confetti and Cocktails is all about celebrations — little ones, big ones, celebrations period,” she said. “It’s a place for locals to meet. It’s a place for tourists and out-of-town visitors to come by. It’s a place for milestone events. It’s a place to celebrate a good day or a bad day.”

The centerpiece of the offerings is a candle-making experience, where guests choose a vessel, select scents, and craft candles while enjoying cocktails, wine, and small bites.

“The main thing on the menu are our candle-making classes,” Downey explained. “You come in, you pick your vessel, you choose your scents, you create your scents, you sit with your friends, you have cocktails, you have wine and small bites.”

The menu will continue to expand, she said, with cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, and other community events planned in the coming months.

Downey said Confetti & Cocktails is the first of its kind, but she hopes not the last.

“This is the first of its kind, but we definitely would like to expand,” she said. “We see this being needed and being welcomed in a lot of places in Northern Virginia and hopefully maybe in surrounding states.”

With its ribbon-cutting supported by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the new venue has already been welcomed by the local business community.