Infant Homicide, Mass Murder Sentence, Shooting, Dog Attack, and Mechanic Scam

A Spotsylvania mother and her boyfriend have been indicted in the death of a 3-month-old infant last fall. On November 16, 2024, emergency crews responded to a home on Orange Plank Road where baby Asher Holloman was found in respiratory distress. He later died at Mary Washington Hospital. The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide. After months of investigation, Angela Holloman, 22, and her boyfriend Andrew Phillips, 29, were indicted on charges of Homicide, Abuse/Neglect of a Child Resulting in Serious Injury, and Child Endangerment/Cruelty. Both are being held without bond.

In Prince William County, David Nathaniel Maine, 27, was sentenced to six life terms plus 53 years for the 2022 murders of four people in a Dale City home where he was living as a tenant. Maine pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and killing 19-year-old Karrie Sotelo, the daughter of homeowner Kelly Sotelo. He then fatally shot another tenant, Richard Revollar Corrales, as well as Kelly and her husband, Miguel Flores. A 13-year-old girl, Kelly’s younger daughter, escaped the scene. The case was described by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth as “one of the most horrific crimes in Prince William County history.”

Also in Prince William, a 45-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning at the Shorehaven apartments in Dumfries. He was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body but refused to cooperate with police. Officers say the incident does not appear to be random.

Meanwhile, in Manassas, three loose Rottweilers bit two neighbors and a police officer before one of the dogs was shot by the officer and later euthanized. The other two were surrendered to Animal Control. The owner was cited for letting the dogs run loose and not having licenses. Further charges may follow.

Finally, in Stafford County, a woman was scammed while searching for a mobile mechanic after breaking down on Chatham Heights Road. A scammer posing as a legitimate company convinced her to send money via Apple Pay for a nonexistent car part. The real company later told her they don’t offer mobile services and had received similar complaints before.

Here’s the full press release:

Infant Homicide Investigation and Arrests

On November 16, 2024, deputies from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, along with Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue, responded to the 12600 block of Orange Plank Road for a report of a 3-month-old male infant experiencing respiratory distress. The infant, identified as Asher Holloman, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where despite lifesaving efforts by medical personnel, he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Child Victims Unit immediately initiated an investigation. An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner determined the manner of death to be homicide.

As a result of the investigation, the infant’s mother, 22-year-old Angela Holloman, was indicted on charges of Homicide, Abuse/Neglect of a Child Resulting in Serious Injury, and Child Endangerment/Cruelty. Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Andrew Phillips, was also indicted on the same charges.

Both Holloman and Phillips are currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Asher Holloman.

Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.

Commonwealth of VA v. David Nathaniel Maine

On October 17, 2022, Prince William County Police were dispatched to a residence in Dale City in reference to reports of a mass shooting. Upon arrival, they encountered Mr. Maine, who claimed an unknown individual had entered the home and shot and killed the people inside. Further investigation revealed Mr. Maine had sexually assaulted and killed Karrie Sotelo and shot and killed Richard Revollar Corrales earlier that day. When Kelly Sotelo and her husband, Miguel Flores, arrived home, Maine proceeded to shoot and kill Mr. Flores. Kelly’s 13-year-old daughter ran out of the house as Mrs. Sotelo yelled “David, no!”

The handgun used in the killings was found in the home, along with a note on Maine’s computer reading “I should not have killed them.”

On January 23, 2025, Maine pled guilty to four counts of murder, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count each of rape, abduction, and forcible sodomy. On August 21, 2025, he was sentenced to six life terms plus 53 years.

Shooting Investigation

On August 22 at 5:11AM, officers responded to the Shorehaven apartments located in the 16900 block of Porters Inn Dr in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed a 45-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body. The man was treated at an area hospital where the injury was determined to be non-life threatening. The man was not cooperative with investigators. The incident does not appear to be random.

Vicious Animal Complaint

On August 20 at 8:43AM, officers responded to the 7500 block of Whitehall Dr in Manassas (20111) to investigate a vicious animal complaint. Three Rottweilers were at-large in the neighborhood and had bitten two adult residents. One of the dogs bit an officer, prompting the officer to fire their weapon and strike the dog, which was later euthanized. The other two were surrendered to Animal Control. All injuries were non-life-threatening.

Mechanic Scam Alert

On August 21 at approximately 5:44 p.m., Deputy S.M. Kotter responded to a scam. The victim broke down on Chatham Heights Road and was contacted by someone posing as a mobile mechanic. After paying via Apple Pay for a part, the scammer disappeared. The real company confirmed they do not offer mobile services and have had similar complaints.

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