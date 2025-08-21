Patrick Harders Talks Data Centers, Sudley Corridor, and the November Election

GAINESVILLE, Va. – Patrick Harders says he’s ready to carry on the legacy of the late Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir as he campaigns for the seat in this fall’s special election.

Harders, a Republican and longtime Manassas resident, won his party’s nomination on August 16. The Prince William County Republican Committee announced Harders’ win that evening, saying he earned 1,838 votes to Brian Landrum’s 840. He will face Democrat George Stewart in the November 4 election to fill the seat left vacant after Weir’s death in July.

In a recent episode of the Potomac Local News Podcast, Harders discussed his path into politics, his opposition to large-scale data center development near Manassas Battlefield, and his ideas for reinvestment in older areas like the Sudley Corridor.

According to Harders, the campaign timeline felt rushed, leaving him just over two weeks to launch his bid. Still, he said he’s running a grassroots effort, self-funding his initial campaign materials and pledging not to take money from data center developers.

Harders also reflected on his mentor Bob Weir’s bipartisan approach to local government, stressing that land use decisions often bring together residents across party lines.

Topics discussed during the podcast included:

His GOP primary win and the upcoming race against Democrat George Stewart

The impact of Pete Candland’s 2021 resignation and subsequent data center debates

Opposition to the Prince William Digital Gateway project and concerns over taxpayer-funded appeals

Campaign financing and why he refuses donations from data center developers

Ideas for revitalizing the Sudley Corridor and addressing panhandling concerns

His commitment to running a positive, issue-focused campaign

Potomac Local News has contacted George Stewart, the Democratic nominee for Gainesville District Supervisor, to request an interview. We have not yet received a response.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated the GOP primary vote totals. Harders received 1,838 votes and Landrum received 840.

📺 Watch the full conversation here:

Potomac Local News has contacted George Stewart, the Democratic nominee for Gainesville District Supervisor, to request an interview. We have not yet received a response.