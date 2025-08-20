Riverside’s Sound of Music Is Now On Stage

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The hills—and the Riverside stage—are alive with The Sound of Music as the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein classic officially opens today in Fredericksburg.

The cast and creative team at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts say they’ve “poured their hearts into every note, step, and scene,” according to a Facebook post announcing the show’s debut. The production tells the inspiring story of Maria and the Von Trapp family, brought to life through cherished songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.”

Limited tickets are still available at riversidedt.com or by calling 540-370-4300. Same-day RUSH tickets are also available for $35, if purchased in person or by phone while supplies last.

The show runs through October 26. As Potomac Local previously reported, Manassas native and international opera performer Kelly Glyptis stars as Mother Abbess through October 6. Glyptis, a graduate of Unity Reed High School, returned to Virginia to lead this production after years of performing abroad, including in London’s West End.

Read our full interview with Kelly Glyptis to learn more about her local roots, international career, and her plans to give back to Prince William County students during her time home.