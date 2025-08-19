Hot Chicken, Smash Burgers, and a Downtown Vision: Nash & Smashed Opens in Manassas Park

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – A long line of customers gathered Tuesday morning as Nash & Smashed cut the ribbon on its newest restaurant at Park Central, the city’s developing downtown hub.

Known for its Nashville-style hot chicken and signature smash burgers, the fast-growing chain launched in Woodbridge in 2023 and has expanded to more than 25 locations across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Its Manassas Park debut comes just weeks after the All American Steakhouse opened nearby, signaling new momentum in the city’s plan to build a vibrant dining and entertainment district.

City Manager Carl Cole said the restaurant opening shows how years of planning are beginning to take hold. “The plan has been working to develop the downtown, and Nash & Smashed is just the latest in a string of success stories,” Cole said. “We’ve brought in several hundred units of housing, and we have about 450 more on the books within walking distance. That customer base sustains businesses and builds our tax base. It really is an ecosystem that works together.”

Cole pointed to several major projects underway. A new parking garage near City Hall, scheduled to open in October, will add about 400 spaces for commuters and visitors. Across the street, a six-screen B&B movie theater is rising on a site that will also feature arcade games, a restaurant, and even a bowling alley—similar to the Hooky complex in Spotsylvania County. Cole called the theater “the anchor” of Park Central, the piece that will draw people in and give them multiple reasons to stay.

“What you’re seeing here didn’t exist 10 years ago,” Cole added. “Back then it was just the Park 170 apartments and the old City Hall. Now you can see it shaping up. We’re going to be the gem of Northern Virginia in another 10 years—people can get their needs met, entertainment-wise, food-wise, all in one place.”

For longtime residents, the transformation is already being felt. “I saw there was a long line, and it was amazing,” said Lewis Larea, who lives a minute away.

“Absolutely, I’m happy more restaurants like this are opening up.” Neighbor Sylvia Armand, who has lived in Manassas Park for 14 years, said the once-empty storefronts near her home are finally filling in. “These shops have long been empty. Now we’re seeing stuff open up. It’s a good idea instead of having all this emptiness.”

The vision for Park Central dates back several years. The city branded the project in 2022 with the opening of its new City Hall, which leaders described as the cornerstone of a public-private effort to create a true downtown gathering place. In 2024, the Manassas Park Governing Body shifted strategy by approving new residential apartments before planned office space, a move designed to bring more customers within walking distance of the businesses.