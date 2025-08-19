Fredericksburg’s Getting a Close-Up—Filmmakers Say the City’s Ready for Its Spotlight

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Local filmmakers say Fredericksburg’s mix of historic streets, supportive businesses, and a growing arts community is helping the city earn a reputation as a place to make movies.

On a recent episode of the Potomac Local News Podcast, Fredericksburg Film Festival organizer Dalton Okolo called the city “cinematic” and “very easy to work with” when it comes to filming locations. “You can go down to the riverfront and have a beach scene, go into town and have an urban area, or step just outside for a rural backdrop,” Okolo said. “Almost any of these businesses will allow you to shoot in there if you just go in and talk to them.”

Okolo, who is currently shooting his episodic short Virginia is for Lovers, said local theater groups like the Luminary Theatre Company have supplied extras for recent productions, while businesses like the Ironclad Inn have offered space, costumes, and support at no cost. “That’s not something I’d find in a lot of bigger cities,” he said.