Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg’s Getting a Close-Up—Filmmakers Say the City’s Ready for Its Spotlight

By Uriah Kiser

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Local filmmakers say Fredericksburg’s mix of historic streets, supportive businesses, and a growing arts community is helping the city earn a reputation as a place to make movies.

On a recent episode of the Potomac Local News Podcast, Fredericksburg Film Festival organizer Dalton Okolo called the city “cinematic” and “very easy to work with” when it comes to filming locations. “You can go down to the riverfront and have a beach scene, go into town and have an urban area, or step just outside for a rural backdrop,” Okolo said. “Almost any of these businesses will allow you to shoot in there if you just go in and talk to them.”

Okolo, who is currently shooting his episodic short Virginia is for Lovers, said local theater groups like the Luminary Theatre Company have supplied extras for recent productions, while businesses like the Ironclad Inn have offered space, costumes, and support at no cost. “That’s not something I’d find in a lot of bigger cities,” he said.

Okolo said filmmakers often start with Caroline Street for its tree-lined sidewalks, historic storefronts, and small-town charm, but there are other hidden gems. He’s filmed at the Ironclad Inn, using its basement bar for a moody, smoke-filled night scene and its lounge for a brighter sequence—both shot on the same day. Nearby Sophia Street and Riverfront Park offer scenic views of the Rappahannock River, while areas just outside the city provide rural backdrops, including stretches along the Route 3 corridor.

The Fredericksburg Film Festival, now in its second year, was created to give local and independent films a platform. “There’s a lot of films made every year that are never going to be seen by people in our community,” Okolo said. “We wanted to create a space where people can meet the filmmakers, hang out, and watch movies they might not otherwise have access to.” The festival plans to move from its spring Easter weekend slot to early summer next year.

Journalist and filmmaker Mike Salmon, who also freelances for Potomac Local News, credits the festival with sparking his own on-set experiences. Since last year, he’s appeared as an extra in multiple local films, including Okolo’s current project. Salmon’s documentary work ranges from Civil War relic hunting to bluegrass music, and he plans to submit his relic film to the next festival.

The Fredericksburg Film Festival is now accepting submissions. More information is available on the event’s Instagram page and at 1108media.com.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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