Stabbing in Wawa Bathroom Leads to Abduction Charge

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A woman was stabbed during an attempted abduction in a Wawa gas station bathroom early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the store at 4527 Plank Road around 6:30 a.m. on August 16, where they found the victim with a knife wound to her hand. She told investigators the suspect, Austin Wayne Wilson, had hidden in a restroom stall and climbed into hers, displaying a knife and trying to restrain her. Her screams caused him to flee.

Security footage and community tips helped identify Wilson, who was later arrested. He faces multiple charges, including Abduction, Malicious Wounding, and Obscene Sexual Display, and is being held without bond.

Here’s the full press release:

Stabbing/Assault

Contact: Major Elizabeth Scott

Incident Report – Stabbing / Abduction Arrest

Date/Time: August 16, 2025, at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Location: 4527 Plank Road

Deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 4527 Plank Road. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect, later identified as Austin Wayne Wilson, a taller Caucasian male in his twenties, had fled the scene prior to their arrival. CCTV footage showed Wilson wearing a black hat, black shirt, and black shorts, arriving as the passenger in a vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services treated the victim on scene for a laceration to her hand consistent with a knife wound. The victim was later transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Security camera footage was obtained and disseminated to the public for identification purposes. Community members quickly assisted in identifying the suspect as Wilson.

The investigation revealed that Wilson entered the women’s restroom, concealed himself in a stall, and then climbed over into the victim’s stall. Wilson displayed a knife, threatened the victim, and attempted to restrain her. The victim’s persistent screams forced Wilson to flee the scene.

Wilson has been charged with:

• Abduction (by force, intimidation, or deception)

• Malicious Wounding

• Obstruction of Justice

• Assault and Battery

• Obscene Sexual Display

Wilson is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

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