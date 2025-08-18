Sewer Repairs and Police Station Maintenance Will Impact Manassas Park This Week

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – Heads up if you’re driving or stopping by city services in Manassas Park this week—there are a couple of detours to know about.

The folks at Manassas Park Public Works just told Potomac Local News that sewer line repairs will close parts of Manassas Drive on Monday and Tuesday, August 18–19. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Mace Street, while westbound traffic will need to follow a longer loop via Mace, Sheldon, and Baker Streets. Signs will be posted, but expect delays and drive carefully.

At the same time, the Manassas Park Police Department says its main station entrance is temporarily closed for maintenance. If you need to stop by, use the side door on the east side of the building. They’ve marked it with signs—and if you call 703-361-1136 when you arrive, an employee can meet you outside.

Both detours are temporary, but they may slow things down if you’re heading through that part of town.

Here’s the full press release:

⚠️ Reminder from Public Works ⚠️

Sewer line repairs on Manassas Drive will take place Monday, August 18 and Tuesday, August 19.

🔵 Eastbound traffic → detoured to Mace Street

🔴 Westbound traffic → detoured via Mace Street → Sheldon Street → Baker Street

Please follow posted detour signs, allow extra travel time, and drive with caution in the area. Thank you for your patience as we complete these important repairs.

https://www.manassasparkva.gov/_T3_R1504.php

🚧 Temporary Entrance Change – Manassas Park Police Station 🚧

The main doors to the Manassas Park Police Station will be closed for maintenance for the next few days.

If you need to access the station, please use the side door located on the east side of the building. This entrance is also highlighted on the map below with a red and yellow arrow for your convenience.

📞 If you would like, you can call the Manassas Park Police Dispatch Center at 703-361-1136 once you arrive, and an employee will come outside to assist you.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience while this work is completed.

— City of Manassas Park Police Department

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