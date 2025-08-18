Free Coffee for a Year? Dunkin’s Throwing a Party in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. – The folks at Dunkin’ just told Potomac Local News they’re throwing a grand opening bash for their brand-new “Next Gen” restaurant on Liberia Avenue—and the first 100 people in line could snag free coffee for a year.

It’s all happening Saturday, August 23, from 9 to 11 a.m., at 9502 Liberia Ave. The celebration kicks off with a ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m., followed by giveaways, a prize wheel, face painting, music, and a visit from the Dunkin’ mascot. Local franchise owner Andy Cabral will also present a $1,000 donation to the House of Mercy.

This new 2,000-square-foot spot features some cool upgrades, including a digital kiosk ordering system, faster mobile pickups, a sleek new design, and eco-friendly features that make it one of the most energy-efficient Dunkin’ stores around.

Here’s the full press release:

Dunkin’ today announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its Next Generation restaurant in Manassas, located at 9502 Liberia Ave., on Saturday, August 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The celebration kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by local franchisee Andy Cabral, who will present a $1,000 check to the House of Mercy. At 9:45 a.m., the restaurant will reward the first 100 customers in line with Free Coffee for a Year!* Guests can also enjoy a Dunkin’ prize wheel with branded giveaways, face painting, music, a special appearance by Dunkin’s mascot, and more! Exciting elements of the new restaurant experience at the Manassas location include: Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment. Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now poured through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order. Increased Energy Efficiency: Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement™ specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin’ restaurants. Dunkin’ on Demand: With fully integrated digital kiosks, guests can choose to order with or without a crew member. Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the Dunkin’ Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. The 2,027-square-foot restaurant employs approximately 25 crew members and is open Monday through Saturday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The new location features free Wi-Fi and a drive-thru.

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