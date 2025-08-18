“Drool in the Pool” Returns for a Doggone Good Time in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. – If your pup loves the water, mark your calendar—Drool in the Pool is back for two days of splashy fun in Stafford County.

The folks at Stafford Parks just told Potomac Local News they’re opening the pools to dogs (and their humans) on Saturday and Sunday, September 6–7. Bring your furry friend, a towel, and a swimsuit for a morning of canine cannonballs and belly flops.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at two locations: Woodlands Pool in Stafford on Saturday, and the Mark Lenzi Pool in Fredericksburg on Sunday. It’s $6 to attend, and donations like dog food, laundry detergent, or towels are encouraged—they’ll go straight to the Stafford County Animal Shelter.

Just a heads-up: Owners must be 18 or older, and you’ll need to show written proof that your dog’s rabies vaccine is current.

Here’s the full press release:

Drool in the Pool is BACK!

Get ready for TWO DAYS of splashing around our pools with your pups 🐾🐶

Register here: bit.ly/EventsStaffordParks

Bring your four-legged friend, a bathing suit and a towel for a refreshing swim! 🐾Drool in the Pool (Woodlands Pool)🏊🏼

📅Saturday, September 6, 2025

📍Woodlands Pool (2 Northampton, Stafford, Virginia)

🕙10:30 am – 12:30 pm

💵$6 🐾Drool in the Pool (Mark Lenzi Pool)🏊🏼

📅Sunday, September 7, 2025

📍Mark Lenzi Pool (58 Jesse Curtis Ln, Fredericksburg, VA 22406)

🕙10:30 am – 12:30 pm

💵$6 Owners MUST be 18+ and provide a written proof of current rabies vaccination.

Please bring a donation of 3.5lb bag of dog food, unscented laundry detergent, or towels to be donated to the Stafford County Animal Shelter.

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