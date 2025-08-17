The Hills Are Alive at Riverside—Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Look!

The team at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts just gave Potomac Local News an early peek behind the curtain as they gear up for The Sound of Music, opening this Wednesday.

From hand-painted marble floors (yes, hand-painted) to humming rehearsals and detailed costume fittings, it’s clear the Riverside crew is pouring heart and soul into this classic production. The sets are coming together, the cast is in fine voice, and the stage is nearly set for opening night.

🎟️ Tickets are already on sale at riversidedt.com or by calling 540-370-4300.

See our interview with show star Kelly Glpytis, from Manassas, who will be on stage through October 6.

Here’s the full press release:

Catch a Sneak Peek into The Sound of Music before we open on Wednesday!

Preparations for The Sound of Music are in full swing. Costumes are being tailored, sets are taking shape, and rehearsals are filling the theatre with music. Every detail is coming together to bring this classic story to life on the Riverside stage.

Fun fact- The crew HAND-PAINTED the marble flooring and it looks amazing!!

🎟️ Tickets are available now at riversidedt.com or by calling 540-370-4300.

📸 Until then, enjoy this little peek at the action happening before the curtain rises.

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