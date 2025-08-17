New Hot Chicken and Burger Spot Coming Soon to Manassas Park

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – Another new restaurant is headed to Park Central. The city teased on Facebook that Nash & Smashed, known for its Nashville-style hot chicken and smash burgers, will soon open in town. An official opening date has not yet been announced.

Nash & Smashed got its start in Galveston Court, near Hoadly Road and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge, in 2023 and has since expanded across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., with more than 25 locations open or in development. The menu features hot chicken sandwiches, fried chicken buckets, and signature smash burgers, including options that combine both chicken and beef. The chain emphasizes locally sourced and halal ingredients.

The new Manassas Park location will join the recently opened All American Steakhouse, which cut the ribbon last month at Park Central Plaza near City Hall. Together, the two restaurants mark the city’s latest steps in revitalizing its downtown with dining and entertainment options.

City leaders have not yet shared where inside Park Central Nash & Smashed will be located, though it is expected to sit close to the steakhouse.