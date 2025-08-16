Patrick Harders Wins GOP Primary for Gainesville Supervisor Seat

GAINESVILLE, Va. – Patrick Harders just clinched the Republican nomination to run for Gainesville District Supervisor this November, winning today’s firehouse primary with more than twice the votes of his opponent, Brian Landrum.

The Prince William County Republican Committee announced Harders’ win this evening, saying he earned 1,838 votes to Landrum’s 840. The seat opened unexpectedly following the death of Supervisor Bob Weir last month.

The folks at the GOP tell Potomac Local News the high turnout signals strong energy among Republicans heading into the November special election.

Harders and Landrum squared off earlier this week in a feisty debate at Guiseppie’s Restaurant in Haymarket—one of Weir’s old haunts. The two GOP contenders tackled everything from the future of the controversial Prince William Digital Gateway data center project to immigration enforcement and the county budget.

Harders, a longtime Gainesville resident and outdoor lighting business owner, declared the data center project “dead” after a court ruling struck down its rezoning. He also pushed for more investment in the aging Sudley Road corridor and floated trimming school funding to ease tax burdens.

Harders will now face Democrat George Stewart, a Navy veteran and financial consultant who won his party’s nomination by just four votes last week.

The special election is set for November 4.

Here’s the full press release:

The Prince William County Republican Committee congratulates Patrick Harders on his victory in today’s Gainesville District firehouse primary. Patrick earned 1,838 votes to 840 votes for Brian Landrum.

This strong turnout shows the tremendous enthusiasm and energy among Republicans as we gear up to hold the Gainesville Supervisor seat this November. Together, we are building momentum to deliver common-sense leadership and keep Prince William County moving in the right direction.

On to victory in November!

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