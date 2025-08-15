Stafford Schools Partner with George Mason’s Direct Admissions Program

Eligible Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) high schoolers will now receive admission offers directly from George Mason University (GMU), a step in the institution’s expansion into the region through the Direct Admissions program.

The program, which began in the fall of 2023, was piloted to try to reach students who may experience challenges in pursuing higher education. The release from 2023 stated that if eligible, students would not have to submit an application fee, teacher recommendations or essays.

“By working with our high school partners, we have removed access barriers by simplifying and streamlining the admission process and providing hands-on assistance with financial aid applications,” said Alan Byrd, GMU’s dean of admissions, in a recent interview with Potomac Local News. “These efforts have encouraged more students to consider our university, and we have experienced an increase in local students attending George Mason as a result.”

SCPS now joins Alexandria City, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Prince William County and Manassas City high schools in offering this program.

Superintendent Daniel W. Smith, Ed.D., said this new partnership aligns with the district’s overarching goals.

“This partnership ties well into [our goals] to ensure meaningful post-secondary outcomes for every student and to support high expectations for academic performance and expand opportunities for every student,” Smith said.

Smith acknowledged this will remove barriers in the college admissions process for many of its students, and is working to make sure families know this option is now available.

“We are sending students and parents a letter in September communicating the opportunity, requirements and next steps directly. The letter will provide information for families to opt in to sharing their student’s academic information with George Mason University for consideration,” Smith said. “… Our school counselors, college and career readiness coordinators and school administrators will also share information in ways that connect with families who might not traditionally pursue four-year college pathways.”

And GMU says this program has boosted its enrollment numbers over the past two academic years. 343 of the 1,250 offers for 2024 high school graduates were accepted and subsequently enrolled, and GMU is on track to enroll “well over 500” students from its 3,500 admission offers in the fall.

Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS) was an early benefactor of this program. Osbourn High School, the city’s only public high school, was selected by GMU in the fall of 2023 as a pilot school — along with Alexandria City High School, Manassas Park High School and five Fairfax County high schools — for the program.

“Our role is limited, but we support any effort that removes barriers to postsecondary access,” an MCPS spokesperson said. “Last year, 160 seniors qualified for direct admissions, and 115 of that group submitted an application to Mason.”

GMU then expanded into Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS), Arlington Public Schools and more Fairfax County high schools last academic year.

“Given its status as the four-year college most frequently chosen by our students, the partnership is a natural fit, both geographically and in terms of student interest,” PWCS’s Director of College, Career and Student Support, Rebekah W. Schlatter said.

Schlatter said 382 PWCS students were offered direct admission to GMU, and 162 are slated to attend in the fall.

“Our mission is to launch the thriving futures of our graduates, and a key part of that mission is ensuring that every student is prepared to execute their chosen post-secondary plan,” Schlatter said. “This Direct Admissions program enhances our college readiness initiatives by increasing access to higher education and reducing barriers that may otherwise hinder our students’ progress.”

GMU’s Byrd said the goal of the university is to expand even further in the region.

“George Mason will continue adding partner schools to our HSDA (Direct Admissions) program each year, as our budget and staff capacity allow. Ultimately, we would like to offer this opportunity to all the public high schools in Northern Virginia,” he said.