Shooting in Dale City Apartment Lot Sends Man to Hospital

DALE CITY, Va. – A man was shot in the arm while walking to his car Wednesday night in the parking lot of Dale Forest Apartments, police say.

The folks at Prince William County Police just told Potomac Local News that the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Whitmer Drive. A 51-year-old man was approached by someone who pulled a gun and shot him during the brief encounter. The suspect then ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening. A police K-9 searched for the shooter, but he wasn’t found. Officers describe the suspect as a Black man, about 5’11” with a thin build, wearing a white shirt and green shorts.

Here’s the full press release:

Shooting Investigation – On August 14 at 9:32PM, officers responded to the Dale Forest Apartments located in the 4300 block of Whitmer Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 51-year-old man, was walking to his vehicle in the parking lot when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the man brandished a firearm and shot the victim in the arm

before the suspect left the area on foot. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’11 with a thin build wearing a white shirt and green shorts.

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