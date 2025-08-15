Meth Arrest, Drunk Drivers Top Stafford Police Blotter

A man wanted for a hit and run in Stafford was arrested at the McDonald’s on Ferry Road after a traffic stop revealed he had meth, a suspended license, and a fake registration. Deputies served his warrant and charged him with drug possession and multiple traffic violations. He’s being held without bond.

In a separate incident, a driver ran a red light at Garrisonville and Onville roads and was found to be intoxicated with a suspended license. He admitted to drinking wine and failed sobriety tests, leading to DUI and traffic charges.

Also on August 14, deputies responded to a Public Intoxication case at Buffalo Mo’s after a man refused to leave despite being cut off from alcohol and offered an Uber ride. He was arrested and held until sober.

Stafford deputies also handled a Larceny at Giant on Town and Country Drive, where a woman allegedly walked off with $90 in merchandise, and a Fraud case involving an unauthorized motel charge in Baltimore.

Here’s the full press release:

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: AUGUST 15, 2025 Intersection of Garrisonville Road and Onville Road, 8/14, 10:47 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn was in the area when he observed a vehicle proceed through the red light. Having committed the traffic violation in Deputy Vaughn’s presence, the driver was quickly pulled over. The driver had signs of intoxication, a suspended license, and admitted to consuming wine. During field sobriety tests, the driver advised he “couldn’t have done that test sober.” Considering he wasn’t sober he was charged with driving under the influence, driving while suspended, and failure to obey a traffic light. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. FRAUD

Hidden Lake Drive, 8/14, 8:19 a.m. Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to a fraud. The victim received a fraudulent charge from a motel in Baltimore. Considering the victim didn’t recently visit the Charm City, he contacted his bank to alert them of the offense. LARCENY

Giant, 35 Town and Country Drive, 8/14, 7:19 p.m. Deputy J.W. Courtney responded to a larceny. Staff advised a lady in red walked out with nearly $90 worth of items. Chris de Burgh would be disappointed to hear this and the investigation is ongoing. PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Drive, 8/14, 4:18 p.m. Deputy R.W. Stamm responded to an intoxicated person. Due to a male’s level of intoxication, staff cut him off from ordering anything else and attempted to transport him home in an Uber. Instead, the male refused the Uber and continued to loiter on the patio. Deputy Stamm made contact with the intoxicated male and charged him with public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. WARRANT SERVED

McDonald’s, 545 Ferry Road, 8/14, 6:25 p.m. First Sargent D.F. Purcell conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a fictitious registration and made contact with the driver. The driver was discovered to be wanted out of Stafford County for hit and run. While being detained, the suspect admitted to having meth. The suspected controlled substances were seized and the suspect was charged with possession of controlled substances, driving while suspended, failure to obtain a registration and fictitious registration. He was additionally served on his outstanding warrant and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. PIO CONTACT: Ryan M. Wilbur (540)-658-4468 [email protected]

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