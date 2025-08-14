Suspect Hiding in Shed After Felony Warrant Leads Stafford Blotter

A man wanted for multiple charges—including felony domestic assault, vehicle tampering, and unauthorized use of a vehicle—was found hiding in a shed on Brooke Road after refusing to comply with deputies’ commands. He was ultimately arrested without incident and now faces an additional charge of obstruction of justice. He remains held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Also on Tuesday, deputies responded to two larceny incidents. At Kohl’s in Stafford Market Place, a woman reportedly stole over $600 in beauty products from the Sephora section. Later that evening, a woman dining at Chipotle on South Gateway Drive reported her wallet missing, likely stolen while she was picking up food.

Here’s the full press release:

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: AUGUST 14, 2025 Larceny

Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, 8/13, 7:32 p.m. Deputy R.W. Stamm responded to a larceny. Staff advised a female suspect lurking in the Sephora section stole over $600 worth of items. Luckily, camera footage got a good look at the makeup fanatic. Chipotle, 28 South Gateway Drive, 8/13, 10:18 p.m. Deputy D.S. Jett responded to a larceny. The victim advised she made a quick food run before running home. Upon coming home, she discovered she did not have her wallet. The case will hopefully be wrapped up tighter than a Chipotle burrito. Warrant Served

Brooke Road, 8/13, 9:25 p.m. Deputy H.T. Wagner attempted to serve a warrant. The suspect was wanted for felony domestic assault and battery, two counts of possession of burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle, entering a property with intent to destroy, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Deputies would give commands for the suspect to surrender; however, he did not comply. Eventually, Deputy Wagner located the suspect hiding in a shed and he was detained. The weak game of hide and seek resulted in the suspect being served on his outstanding warrants and additionally charged with obstruction of justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

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