Runaway Train: Digital Gateway Project Jumps the Tracks

The court has now confirmed that haste indeed made waste and the abrogation of due process resulting from Ann Wheeler’s frantic Prince William Digital Gateway railroading warrants its derailment. Prince William County should jump off this runaway train before it careens off a bridge.

Considering all the influence peddling, evidence suppression, and cut corners associated with the project, it’s ironic that its Achilles’ heel was something as mundane as an erroneous newspaper advertisement. It’s like Al Capone being convicted for tax evasion instead of mass murder.

I’m reminded of an old saying: “For want of a nail the horseshoe was lost, and then the whole battle”. Just watch the errant blacksmiths try to blame the whole fiasco on the horse.

The regrettable Digital Goat-rope saga is a valuable lesson in what happens when you allow profit-driven developers too much influence over county priorities. There are likely many lips still sealed that could reveal the full depth of improper practices employed to bring home this rancid bacon.

The county knew it had not met the statutory requirements for proper notice, but decided to plow ahead and “roll the dice”, assuming they could beat the rap in court

Big tech undoubtedly expects Prince William County to continue flailing away for their benefit at taxpayer expense. Instead, it’s time for the county to acknowledge a losing argument and fold its legal tent.

Call a “do-over” and ensure the Prince William Digital Gateway application is reexamined with the sunshine and scrutiny it originally eluded.

Bill Wright

Gainesville

Editor’s Note: After a two-year pause, Potomac Local News is once again accepting letters to the editor. We invite submissions on matters of local interest and public concern. Email your letter to [email protected].