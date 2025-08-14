Rosie’s Folds in Dumfries as The Rose Takes the Pot

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DUMFRIES, Va. – Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Dumfries is shutting down this month—just four years after it opened as Northern Virginia’s first licensed gaming parlor. The Virginia Racing Commission just confirmed the closure, which is set to happen by August 20.

The move comes less than a year after the flashy November 2024 grand opening of The Rose Gaming Resort, a massive, resort-style facility just up the road. That opening was hailed as a “landmark of transformation and opportunity” in Dumfries—complete with a hotel, restaurants, and a much larger gaming floor. Now, Colonial Downs Group says The Rose will become its flagship, and all Rosie’s staff will transition to the new resort.

Rosie’s originally opened in January 2021 with 95 historic horse racing machines at the Triangle Shopping Plaza. It was a big moment for local gaming. But with The Rose now fully operational, company leaders say it’s time to consolidate.

The Virginia Racing Commission is overseeing the regulatory side of the closure to ensure all winnings are honored and that players, employees, and the public are protected. A public hearing and formal license surrender still need to happen before everything is official.

Here’s the full press release:

Virginia Racing Commission Manages Regulatory Compliance for Dumfries Rosie’s Closure

NEW KENT, VA – On July 18, 2025, Colonial Downs Group, LLC (CDG) notified the Virginia Racing Commission (VRC) of its business decision to close its Dumfries Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in August. The move follows the opening of The Rose Gaming Resort satellite wagering facility within the same locality. CDG will consolidate operations and focus on its flagship destination, The Rose, and intends to transition all team members from the Dumfries location to roles at The Rose. “The Rose has become a cornerstone of gaming and entertainment in Virginia,” said Bobbi Sample, General Manager of The Rose. “Built with our guests and communities in mind, it offers unmatched experiences. By welcoming our Dumfries team to The Rose, we’re providing a seamless transition for patrons and reinforcing our foundation for providing extraordinary experiences and service to every guest.” Since receiving the notification, the VRC has been actively managing the regulatory process. While CDG controls the operational closing date, the VRC oversees the formal surrender of the state license to ensure all laws are followed and public interests are protected. “An operator’s business decision to close does not end its obligations to Virginia or its patrons. Our role is to enforce those obligations,” said Waqas Ahmed, VRC Executive Secretary, “and that a comprehensive plan is executed that protects the interests of every stakeholder.” VRC oversight requires CDG to submit detailed plans addressing patron protection, including honoring all winning tickets and player points, as well as provisions for employees, consultation with local stakeholders, and a secure financial accounting of the closure. The regulatory process will include a public hearing before the VRC Board votes on surrendering the license. This final vote is contingent on all regulatory milestones being met and is separate from the operator’s desired timeline for ceasing business operations by August 20, 2025. CDG is eligible to reapply for the use of this license at another facility at a later date. About the Virginia Racing Commission

The Virginia Racing Commission (VRC) is the state agency responsible for the regulation and oversight of pari-mutuel wagering and horse racing in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VRC’s mission is to promote, sustain, and grow the horse industry while ensuring the highest standards of integrity and public trust. About Colonial Downs Group, LLC

Colonial Downs Group, LLC (CDG), a subsidiary of Churchill Downs Incorporated, is a horse racing and entertainment company based in New Kent, Virginia. CDG operates the Colonial Downs racetrack and a network of ‘Rosie’s Gaming Emporium’ satellite wagering facilities across the Commonwealth

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