Man Killed in Construction Equipment Accident in Woodbridge, Plus Arrests for Assaults, Abduction, and Child Endangerment

Updated 2:20 p.m. – A 61-year-old man died after being trapped under heavy machinery at a construction site near Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road in Woodbridge on August 13. Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities say no foul play is suspected, and the case remains under investigation.

Police said the accident was not related to the Single Point Urban Interchange (SPUI), a significant road upgrade that is currently underway at that intersection.

Elsewhere in Dumfries, a man is facing serious charges after allegedly brandishing a gun at two people, including a family member, during a domestic dispute on Avenel Lane. Police say Gabriel Amir Daraie prevented the victims from leaving the home and contacting help, and also assaulted both.

Multiple domestic violence arrests were reported:

In Woodbridge, Lamar Messiah Smith was arrested in Arlington after allegedly attacking a woman during a car ride, leaving her with facial injuries.

In Bristow, Oluwaseyi Adebayo Awoga is accused of assaulting and strangling a 13-year-old family member in June.

In the early hours of August 14, two adults were arrested in Woodbridge after officers found suspected drugs near three children in their vehicle. All children, ages 3 to 4, were unharmed and released to relatives. Both adults face child endangerment and drug possession charges.

Finally, a Woodbridge man was arrested after allegedly damaging property at the Adult Detention Center and kicking an officer during a domestic call. No injuries were reported.

Here’s the full press release:

Death Investigation – On August 13 at 1:52PM, officers responded to a construction site near the area of the Prince William Pkwy and Minnieville Rd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed the deceased identified as, a 61-year-old man, was operating heavy machinery at the site when the equipment overturned on top of him. The man was pronounced dead on scene. No foul play is suspected. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. More information regarding the investigation will be released if deemed necessary. Abduction | Brandishing a Firearm [Domestic] – On August 13 at 10:19AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 17700 block of Avenel Ln in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the accused was involved in verbal altercation with a family member, a 44-year-old woman, and a contractor working at home, identified as a 42-year-old man. During the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm towards both victims, preventing both parties from leaving the home and prevented the female victim from contacting emergency services. The accused also assaulted both victims before the parties separated, and police responded to the home. Minor

injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Gabriel Amir DARAIE, was arrested.

Arrested on August 13:

Gabriel Amir DARAIE, 43, of the 17700 block of Avenel Ln in Dumfries

Charged with 1 count of abduction, 2 counts of brandishing, 1 count of using a firearm in commission of a felony, 1 count of domestic assault & battery, 1 count of assault & battery, and 1 count of preventing the summoning of emergency services

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2,500 secured Malicious Wounding [Domestic] – On August 12, officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred in the [Dale City] area of Prince William County (22193) on the evening of August 9. The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were driving in Prince William County and became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim multiple times in the face. The victim reported sustaining injuries during the altercation and later reported the incident to police. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Lamar Messiah SMITH, who was arrested in Arlington County on August 14.

Arrested on August 14: [No photo available]

Lamar Messiah SMITH, 27, of 1523 N. Stafford St in Arlington

Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable Strangulation [Domestic] – On August 13, officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 11700 block of Dawkins Ridge Ln in Bristow (20136) on the afternoon of June 12. The investigation revealed the victim, a 13-year-old male juvenile, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused reportedly struck the victim and grabbed his neck. The incident was later reported to police. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Oluwaseyi Adebayo AWOGA, was arrested.

Arrested on August 13:

Oluwaseyi Adebayo AWOGA, 49, of the 11700 block of Dawkins Ridge Ln in Bristow

Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable Felony Child Endangerment – On August 14 at 2:59AM, officers on routine patrol in the 1900 block of Stevens Rd in Woodbridge (22191) encountered a vehicle occupied by two adults and three young children. During their contact, the officers observed suspected illegal narcotics in close proximity to the children who were between 3 and 4 years of age. The children were not harmed and released to other family members. Following the investigation, the two accused, identified as Ray Donnell DANIELS and Alexis Marie MCNABB, were arrested.

Arrested on August 14:

Ray Donnell DANIELS, 35, and Alexis Marie MCNABB, 30, both of the 16600 block of Downy Flake Mews in Dumfries

Both charged with 3 counts of felony child endangerment and 1 count so possession of a schedule I or II narcotic

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On August 14 at 12:35AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5500 block of Shadybrook Dr in [Dale City] (22193) to investigate a domestic dispute. During the investigation, one of the parties involved, identified as the accused, became confrontational and would not permit officers to speak to the other party involved. The accused was subsequently detained. While in custody, the accused damaged property at the Adult Detention Center and then kicked an officer. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Hussein SAAB VILLAVICENCIO, was arrested.

Arrested on August 14: [No photo available]

Hussein SAAB VILLAVICENCIO, 33, of the 5500 block of Shadybrook Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with assault & battery on a LEO, destruction of property, and obstruction

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

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