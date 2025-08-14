First Responders, Citizens Celebrated for Acts of Heroism in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The folks at the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber just wrapped up their annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast, and it was a big one. Held August 13 at the Fredericksburg Convention Center, the event spotlighted local heroes across law enforcement, fire, and EMS for their life-saving efforts and long-term service.

From snowy highway rescues to swift water saves and daring house fire rescues by everyday citizens, the awards covered a wide range of heroic acts. Citizen Valor Awards went to locals who jumped in to help during life-threatening situations, while police officers and EMTs were recognized for bravery, teamwork, and quick action in high-stakes emergencies.

Major Shawn Kimmitz of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office took home the Lifetime Achievement Award after 31 years of dedicated service. And Christopher Lindsay, Chief Operating Officer of the Virginia Department of Health, delivered a keynote speech that tied together public safety and public health in a powerful way.

If you missed it, the full list of awards—and the stories behind them—are below.

Here’s the full press release:

Fredericksburg Regional Chamber’s First Responder Appreciation Breakfast Celebrate Local Heroes and Lifetime Achievements Fredericksburg, VA — The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce proudly recognized the extraordinary dedication and bravery of local law enforcement, fire, and EMS professionals during the annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast, held the morning of August 13th at the Fredericksburg Convention Center. The event honored recipients in the following categories: Life Saving Award, Unit Citation Award, and Bronze Medal of Valor — each representing the highest levels of courage, skill, and teamwork in the line of duty. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Karen Shelton, State Health Commissioner of Virginia, and Christopher Lindsay, Chief Operating Officer of the Virginia Department of Health.

Dr. Shelton, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and former public health district director, now leads the Virginia Department of Health in its mission to protect and promote the health of all Virginians. Her work has spanned addressing maternal and child health, behavioral health challenges, and the fentanyl crisis. Christopher Lindsay, a lifelong Virginian with a strong background in healthcare administration, has played a pivotal role in advancing public health initiatives and leading critical reforms in the Office of Emergency Medical Services. Lindsay delivered the keynote address, highlighting the essential role of first responders in safeguarding community health and well-being, and underscoring the deep partnership between public safety and public health agencies. Citizen Valor Awards were presented to Shynesha Baylor and De’Andre Minor for their quick action saving a man in distress, and to Austin Scott for risking his life to rescue a neighbor from a house fire. Firefighter and EMS honors included the Stafford Swift Water Rescue Team’s life-saving river rescue, and Spotsylvania County Fire & Rescue’s heroic extrication on Interstate 95. Additional Life Saving Awards highlighted critical interventions by emergency medical teams in traumatic injuries and pediatric emergencies. The Heroism Awards celebrated the Fredericksburg City Police Department’s B-Platoon Night Shift for a dramatic rescue on a snowy overpass, and Deputies Chasity Williams-Grooms and Christian Barahona for intervening in a dangerous machete attack outside the courthouse. Special recognition went to law enforcement professionals including Sergeant Robert Mele for leadership in traffic safety, Public Health Specialist Kim Orr for community health innovations, and detectives whose skillful investigative work brought justice in complex and cold cases. The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Major Shawn Kimmitz of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, honoring over 31 years of dedicated service, leadership excellence, and groundbreaking community outreach.

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