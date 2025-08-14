Christopher Stone Jumps Into District 20 Delegate Race Against Maldonado

MANASSAS, Va. – Virginia’s 20th House District—covering Manassas, Manassas Park, and part of Prince William County—now has a Republican challenger in this year’s delegate race. Christopher Stone, a retired Air Force officer and former U.S. Senate staffer, has officially announced he’s running to unseat Democratic incumbent Michelle Maldonado (D).

Stone, who lives in Manassas, says his campaign will center on “security, accountability, and economic prosperity for all.” His career includes work in the U.S. Senate on agriculture and education issues, serving as a chamber of commerce director during the Great Recession, and holding a presidential appointment in defense policy. He’s also taught graduate courses on security policy and held private sector leadership roles.

Maldonado, first elected to the House of Delegates in 2021 after defeating Lee Carter in the Democratic primary, represents the newly drawn District 20 after redistricting. She’s a former technology attorney and leadership consultant who focuses on innovation, equity, and tech policy. She also chairs the House’s bipartisan Technology & Innovation Caucus and has won both the 2021 and 2023 general elections.

Stone previously ran against then Delegate Danica Roem for what was then the 13th-District House seat. Roem won and went on to be elected to the state senate in 2023.

District 20’s voters will choose between Maldonado and Stone in the Nov. 4, 2025, general election.

Here’s the full press release:

Manassas, VA – Christopher Stone, a retired Air Force officer, former U.S. Senate staffer, presidential defense policy appointee, and private sector vice president, has officially announced his candidacy for the seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 20. With a platform focused on security, education, and prosperity, Stone brings decades of national leadership and service back home to serve Virginians. “Our area deserves a Delegate who will fight for safe neighborhoods, accountable government, and a lower cost of living in Northern Virginia,” Stone said. Stone’s distinguished career includes service in the U.S. Senate, where he worked on issues such as agriculture, education and food insecurity. Stone also served as a municipal chamber of commerce director leading economic growth during the Great Recession and later served as a presidential appointee focused on industrial, defense, and homeland defense policy. He has also held leadership roles in the private sector and taught at the graduate level on security policy. These experiences uniquely position him to understand both the challenges facing Virginians and the solutions needed to move the Commonwealth forward. A resident of Manassas, Stone is running to provide the people of District 20 with a responsive, effective, and principled voice in Richmond—one focused on protecting Virginia families, improving schools, and creating a healthy environment for business growth and job creation. Stone’s campaign theme is: “Building Virginia through Security, Accountability, and Economic Prosperity for All.”

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