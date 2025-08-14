B101.5’s Parent Company Buying Thunder 104.5 and SuperHits 95.9

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Centennial Broadcasting II, LLC, the parent company of WBQB-FM (B101.5) and WFVA-AM, announced it has reached an agreement to acquire WGRQ-FM (SuperHits 95.9) and WGRX-FM (Thunder 104.5) from Telemedia Broadcasting and longtime station owner Carl Hurlebaus. The deal, announced August 13, is expected to close later this year pending Federal Communications Commission approval.

WGRQ, licensed to Fairview Beach, plays classic hits from the 1970s through the 1990s and has been a staple in the Fredericksburg market since 1990. WGRX, licensed to Falmouth, has offered a country music format since 2001. Both have established loyal listener bases and a strong community presence.

According to the most recent Nielsen Spring 2025 radio ratings, B101.5 leads the market with a 9.0% share among listeners 12 and older. WFLS-FM follows at 8.7%, with WGRQ in third at 6.6% and WGRX in fourth at 4.0%. The acquisition will give Centennial control of three of the Fredericksburg market’s top four stations.

Centennial Broadcasting has a history of reshaping its Virginia holdings. In 2020, it sold Winchester’s original WINC-FM (92.5) to Educational Media Foundation and later sold the WINC brand’s relocated FM signals to Metro Radio in 2021. WINC-FM has since changed owners and now operates under Euclid Avenue Properties.

Centennial President and CEO Allen Shaw said the addition of WGRQ and WGRX offers “a unique opportunity to build on a rich tradition while reinforcing our commitment to the Fredericksburg market—delivering exceptional value to advertisers, engaging our listeners, and serving Fredericksburg and its surrounding communities.”