Youngkin Orders State Police to Investigate Fairfax Schools Over Abortion Allegations

Updated 4:15 p.m. – Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) has called for a full criminal investigation into allegations that Fairfax County Public Schools helped minors get abortions without their parents’ knowledge—and may have used public funds to do it.

The governor’s office announced today that the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now involved. The move follows media reports that school staff may have arranged and paid for multiple student abortions, potentially using state, federal, or local funds.

“I am deeply concerned,” Youngkin said, calling the allegations “serious” and demanding an immediate investigation.

Fairfax County Public Schools tells us:

“We are prepared to fully cooperate in the state police investigation into these 2021 allegations. As this is an ongoing personnel matter, we are unable to comment further at this time. We remain focused on preparations for the start of the school year – with a focus on academic excellence and opportunity for each and every student in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Here’s the full press release:

Governor Glenn Youngkin directed the Virginia State Police to open a criminal investigation into allegations of school-funded abortions in Fairfax County. The investigation comes after a report published detailed allegations of school staff members allegedly facilitating minors to get abortions without parental consent. “I am deeply concerned with the allegations that Fairfax County Public Schools officials arranged for minors to get abortions without parental consent and may have misused public funds to pay for them. I am directing the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to open a full criminal investigation into the matter immediately,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. Reports allege school officials may have arranged and paid for abortions for multiple minors without parental notification. Reports also indicate that the school administration may have known this was happening, and that school funding may have been used, which could include local, state and federal funds. If anyone has information related to these allegations, please contact the Virginia State Police at [email protected] or (804) 674-2196.

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