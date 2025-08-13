Summer Pool Days Winding Down—Here’s What’s Still Open

Local pools are scaling back their hours as summer winds down, with most shifting to weekends-only schedules through Labor Day.

Prince William County’s community pools and waterparks are shifting into their late-summer schedules. Birchdale Pool in Dale City will remain open daily (closed Wednesdays) through August 15 before moving to weekends-only through September 1.

Veterans Park Pool & Waterslide in Woodbridge will follow a similar plan, closing Mondays until August 17 and switching to weekends only starting August 18. SplashDown Waterpark near Manassas and Waterworks Waterpark in Dale City will also operate weekends-only beginning August 16. Graham Park and Hammill Mill pools in Dumfries and Woodbridge, respectively, have already closed for the season as of August 11.

In Stafford County, daily pool hours wrapped up on August 10. From now through Labor Day, facilities will be open only on weekends. The county will also host its annual “Drool in the Pool” dog swim events—September 6 at Woodlands Pool and September 7 at Mark Lenzi Pool, both from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring donations of dog food, laundry detergent, and towels for the Stafford County Animal Shelter.

In Fredericksburg, the Doris E. Buffett Pool will switch to a weekends-only schedule starting Sunday, August 18, open from noon to 8 p.m. The final swim day will be Monday, September 1, according to a city announcement on Facebook.