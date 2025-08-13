Still No Arrest in Fatal Hit-and-Run; Two Helped Driver Evade Police

Stafford County authorities continue their search for 21-year-old Gabriela Alejandra Bonilla Flores, the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. Deputies say Flores is avoiding capture after her white Audi Q5 was seized as evidence in the August 5 crash that killed a 36-year-old man walking along Richmond Highway.

Two Stafford residents, Carlos Guevara and Maritza Bonilla Zapata, both 46, have been arrested for helping Flores evade law enforcement, police said. They face charges of obstruction of justice and being principals in the second degree of a hit and run. Both are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Other incidents from this week include unauthorized vehicle use on Waters Cove Court, shoplifting at Lowe’s and Paris Nails, and a late-night theft and crash at Sheetz involving a suspect with “poofy” hair. Deputies also responded to public intoxication, vandalism by a juvenile, and a fraudulent phone scam impersonating law enforcement.

Here’s the full press release:

Last Week’s Fatal Crash Update:

On August 5th just before 2:00 a.m. deputies responded to the area of Richmond Highway and Foreston Woods Drive for a pedestrian struck. When they arrived, they discovered a 36-year-old male deceased at the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking Northbound on the right shoulder when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Due to the quick actions of our Traffic Safety Unit, the suspected white Audi Q5 was seized as evidence and 21-year-old Gabriela Alejandra Bonilla Flores was identified as the driver.

Flores is aware of law enforcement efforts to locate her and actively avoiding contact. As the investigation continued, it was discovered Carlos Guevara, 46, of Stafford, and Maritza Bonilla Zapata, 46, of Stafford, had been assisting Flores in avoiding capture. Guevara and Zapata were both arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and principal in the second degree of hit and run. They are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond.

Deputies are continuing any and all efforts to locate Flores. If you see Flores or have any information on her whereabouts, contact local law enforcement by calling 911.

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: AUGUST 13, 2025

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Waters Cove Court, 8/12, 8:13 a.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard responded to a rolling disturbance. The female caller advised her ex was following her in another vehicle. When deputies located both parties and made contact with them, it was discovered he was following the caller due to her using his vehicle without authorization. She was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.

Fraud

Peaceful Court, 8/12, 3:37 p.m. Deputy J.J. Holetzky responded to a Fairfax fraud. The victim advised she received a call from someone posing as a Fairfax County officer. The fake badge wearer advised the victim missed court and needed to pay a fine to avoid being arrested. No law enforcement agency, including Stafford or Fairfax, will request money over the phone. If you receive a call like this, know it is a scam.

Larceny

Lowes, 1330 Stafford Market Place, 8/12, 6:20 p.m. Deputy X.D. Bates was patrolling the area when he observed a male he knows from numerous previous larcenies. Seeing he was back to his old tricks, Deputy Bates made contact with staff to review camera footage of the larceny as other deputies detained the suspect nearby. The stolen items were located and the suspect was released on a summons for shoplifting.

Paris Nails, 27 South Gateway Drive, 8/12, 8:40 p.m. Deputy M.A. Holub responded to a larceny. Staff advised after receiving a pedicure and a fabulous new set of nails, a customer left without paying. Hopefully her nails match the warrant she will be receiving for larceny.

Sheetz, 10 Washington Square Plaza, 8/13, 12:01 a.m. Deputy C.A. Osborne responded to a two for one report. It was advised a female with “poofy” hair stole numerous items, including alcoholic beverages and a midnight snack. Before the poofy haired suspect could poof away, she would strike a gas pump with her Nissan.

Public Intoxication

Ebenezer Church Road, 8/12, 8:57 p.m. Deputy X.D. Bates and Deputy E.L. Shelton were on scene of a disturbance when an intoxicated female began using several different curse words to them. Due to her intoxicated state and uncooperative nature, she was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Vandalism

Aspen Road, 8/12, 8:02 p.m. Deputy J.J. Holetzky responded to a juvenile detention order. The juvenile had broken her house arrest conditions. While attempting to serve the detention order, it was discovered the juvenile caused numerous damages to the residence. A criminal complaint was additionally served for destruction of property.