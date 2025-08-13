Public Rallies Behind Removed Osbourn Football Coach

MANASSAS, Va. — Community members packed the Aug. 12 Manassas City School Board meeting to demand the reinstatement of longtime Osbourn High School football coach Mike Johnson, whose employment with the division ended Aug. 8.

The school division confirmed this week that Johnson worked for Manassas City Public Schools from 2007 to 2022, and again from 2023 until last week. His roles included assistant indoor track coach, assistant football coach, and head football coach. He has been replaced by Mel Morgan.

The division declined to say why Johnson was removed as head coach or to elaborate on School Board Chair Suzanne Seaberg’s comment during the meeting that “mistakes were made” in the situation. Officials confirmed the Virginia High School League played no role in the decision.

Years of Service, Sudden End

Johnson’s coaching career at Osbourn spanned more than 15 years across two separate stints. Speakers described him as a mentor and father figure who had opened his home to players, instilled discipline and values, and helped 17 of 22 seniors from the 2024–25 team enroll in college.

“You can’t think of the city of Manassas without thinking of Coach Mike,” said parent Sandra Dodson. “He means the world to all of us.”

Former player Ryan Dodson credited Johnson with transforming the team’s culture, “despite barely having enough players to field the team” last season. Others praised his community service and leadership beyond the football field.

“We’re asking that you reinstate Coach Mike as the head coach of Osbourn High School,” resident Alexis Keith told the board. “Let’s make him an example of what it looks like when a community stands by its own.”

Board’s Position

In her remarks, Seaberg said mistakes in the case could have had serious consequences, such as forfeits, sanctions, or program suspension. She emphasized the board’s responsibility to follow rules that “safeguard our athletes” and pledged adherence to VHSL guidelines.

Vice Chair Jill Spall said some approaches that may have been common in the past “no longer align with today’s expectations” for athletics programs.

Transparency Policy Rejected

The controversy also fueled debate over how quickly board members should be informed of high-profile personnel decisions. Board member Diana Brown introduced a “Timely Notification Policy on Major Personnel Matters” that would require members to be notified within 24 hours of any staffing change likely to draw public interest or media coverage.

Brown said the policy would promote transparency, prevent misinformation, and allow members to answer constituents’ questions accurately. She tied the proposal to the Johnson situation, citing complaints from residents about the lack of communication.

The measure failed 5–2 after opponents noted that personnel decisions fall under the superintendent’s authority and sometimes involve confidential information. Seaberg said members had already been notified by email about a recent personnel matter and accused some of “jumping to assumptions” without reviewing the details.