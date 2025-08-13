Free Arts Festival Coming to Manassas This September

MANASSAS, Va. – Mark your calendars. Arts Alive!— Prince William County Arts Council’s annual, family-friendly arts festival is coming back to the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Sunday, September 14.

It’s a free, all-day celebration of local talent, featuring live performances, dancing, visual arts, hands-on activities, food, and craft vendors. With multiple stages and dozens of performances—from ballet and choirs to improv and orchestras—there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The event runs from 12 noon to 5 p.m. and will take place rain or shine. It’s a great way to support and connect with the vibrant arts scene here in Prince William County.

Check out the full schedule and details here.