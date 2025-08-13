Features

Free Arts Festival Coming to Manassas This September

By Uriah Kiser
[Photo: Arts Alive! at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Prince William County]

MANASSAS, Va. – Mark your calendars. Arts Alive!— Prince William County Arts Council’s annual, family-friendly arts festival is coming back to the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Sunday, September 14.

It’s a free, all-day celebration of local talent, featuring live performances, dancing, visual arts, hands-on activities, food, and craft vendors. With multiple stages and dozens of performances—from ballet and choirs to improv and orchestras—there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The event runs from 12 noon to 5 p.m. and will take place rain or shine. It’s a great way to support and connect with the vibrant arts scene here in Prince William County.

Check out the full schedule and details here.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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