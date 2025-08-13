Fire Breaks Out in Stafford Townhouse—5 Displaced, 1 Hospitalized

STAFFORD, Va. – The folks at Stafford County Fire and Rescue just told Potomac Local News about a townhouse fire that broke out Wednesday evening on Forge Mill Road, near Woodcutters Road.

Crews got there fast—just five minutes after the call came in around 5 p.m.—and found smoke pouring from the third floor of a middle-unit townhouse. Firefighters knocked down the flames quickly while searching the home to make sure everyone was out.

Thankfully, all five occupants had already made it out safely. One person was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, while another was checked out on scene. The home’s smoke alarms did go off, helping alert everyone in time.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents, and the county Fire Marshal is now investigating what caused the blaze.

Here’s the full press release:

Just after 5PM on Wednesday, August 13th, units were dispatched for a reported structure fire along Forge Mill Road near Woodcutters Road. First arriving units marked on scene approximately 5 minutes later and reported smoke showing from the third floor of a middle of the row townhouse. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, while simultaneously searching the structure. All occupants were able to evacuate prior to the arrival of units. Two occupants were evaluated on scene, one was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. Smoke alarms were present and did activate in the structure. The five displaced occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The fire is under routine investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

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