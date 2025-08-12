Weekend Closure Coming to Occoquan Road in Woodbridge—Here’s the Detour

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Heads up if you use Occoquan Road—you’ll need a different route this weekend. The Virginia Department of Transportation just told Potomac Local News they’ll be shutting down the stretch between Horner Road and Old Bridge Road from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18. Crews will be installing storm drains as part of the big I-95 and Route 123 interchange improvements project.

Drivers will still be able to get to homes and businesses along Occoquan Road, but you won’t be able to pass under the I-95 overpass. The detour will send through traffic along Horner Road, Route 123 (Gordon Boulevard), and Old Bridge Road.

This work is part of a years-long overhaul of the interchange, which includes widening ramps, adding bike and pedestrian paths, and replacing the southbound I-95 bridge over Occoquan Road. Construction on the bridge should wrap up by late 2027, with the full project done by late 2028. A “pardon our dust” meeting is planned for September.

Here’s the full press release:

OCCOQUAN ROAD WEEKEND CLOSURE AT I-95 OVERPASS IN WOODBRIDGE AUG. 15-18 Detour in place during I-95 and Route 123 interchange improvements project work WOODBRIDGE – Occoquan Road (Route 906) between Horner Road (Route 639) and Old Bridge Road (Route 641) will be closed to through traffic from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18 for storm drainage installation work related to the I-95 and Route 123 interchange improvements project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Those needing to reach properties along Occoquan Road will have access; however, they will not be able to go beyond the overpass in either direction. Through traffic will be detoured via Horner Road, Route 123 (Gordon Boulevard), and Old Bridge Road back to Occoquan Road. The I-95 and Route 123 interchange improvements project is: Replacing the northbound Route 123 loop ramp to southbound I-95 with a signalized left-turn to the southbound Route 123 ramp to southbound I-95.

Widening the southbound Route 123 ramp to southbound I-95 from one to two lanes.

Moving the Route 123 and I-95 Express Lanes ramp intersection slightly south.

Realigning the southbound I-95 ramp to northbound Route 123.

Adding a shared-use path along northbound Route 123 from Annapolis Way to Devil’s Reach Road.

Widening and replacing the beams and deck of the southbound I-95 bridge over Occoquan Road. The project’s construction along southbound I-95, including the bridge over Occoquan Road, is scheduled for completion in late 2027; the entire interchange improvements project is scheduled for completion in late 2028. A “pardon our dust” meeting regarding project construction is scheduled in September, details will be forthcoming. Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions. You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

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