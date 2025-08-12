Water Main Break Closes Lanes on Route 28 in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. – Crews are working to repair a water main break that’s forced lane closures on Route 28 (Centreville Road) this afternoon.

The folks at Manassas Public Works told Potomac Local News that the break has shut down both northbound and southbound inside lanes from Liberia Avenue to Carriage Lane. Drivers should expect delays and plan to use an alternate route.

As of 4:05 p.m., there’s still no estimate on when repairs will be done, so the closures could stretch into the evening commute.

Here’s the full press release:

Update at 4:05pm Both north and southbound inside lanes on Centreville Road from Liberia Avenue to Carriage Lane are closed as crews fix a watermain break. Thank you for your patience. Traffic Alert at 8/12/2025 at 3:53pm Due to a water main break route 28 is shut down in both directions. Public works is on scene to fix the issue with no estimated timeframe as to when this will be resolved. Please use an alternate route.

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