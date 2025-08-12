Three DUI Arrests in a Night Lead Stafford Sheriff’s Blotter

Three suspected drunk drivers were arrested in Stafford County on Sunday night, including one woman allegedly driving with a cup of vodka in her console.

The first DUI arrest came at 5:20 p.m. on Stony Hill Road, when deputies say a driver crossing the double yellow line admitted she was “on a break from her family” and had been on her phone. She was also found with an open container of vodka and showed signs of intoxication. She was charged with DUI, drinking while driving, using a phone while driving, and a lane violation, and held until sober.

At McDonald’s on Garrisonville Road around 8:14 p.m., deputies found a “clearly intoxicated” man in a Buick who reportedly refused to answer questions, stating, “I plead the 5th.” He was charged with DUI and refusal, and held until sober.

Later, at Walmart on Washington Square Plaza around 9:48 p.m., deputies say they found a woman unconscious behind the wheel. She admitted to drinking a Pina Colada before driving and was charged with DUI with a blood alcohol level between .15 and .2. She was held without bond.

Other incidents included:

Larcenies at 7-Eleven and Tobacco City, with three juveniles caught after a theft attempt at the latter.

at 7-Eleven and Tobacco City, with three juveniles caught after a theft attempt at the latter. Public intoxication arrests at Jay’s Sports Lounge, Lakewood Drive, and Ringgold Road, with all suspects jailed until sober.

at Jay’s Sports Lounge, Lakewood Drive, and Ringgold Road, with all suspects jailed until sober. A weapons offense report on Warrenton Road, where a driver allegedly brandished a handgun at two separate victims.

Here’s the full press release:

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: AUGUST 12, 2025 Stony Hill Road, 8/10, 5:20 p.m. Deputy I.E. Baldi responded to a reckless driver. The caller advised a Ford was crossing the double yellow line for an extended period of time. Deputy Baldi located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver, who was “on a break from her family,” admitted to being on the phone causing her to cross over the double yellow line. Considering her signs of intoxication and a reusable cup filled with vodka in the center console these were more than likely contributing to the less than ideal driving. The driver’s break away from her family would be extended for she was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while driving, using a phone while driving, and the traffic lane violation. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. McDonald’s, 190 Garrisonville Road, 8/10, 8:14 p.m. Deputy S.A. Edwards and Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to a drunk driver complaint. It was advised a “clearly intoxicated” male was driving in the area in a Buick. Deputies located the suspect vehicle at McDonald’s and made contact with the driver. The driver had signs of intoxication and quickly stated “I plead the 5th” when asked about alcohol consumption. He was charged with driving under the influence and refusal. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Walmart, 125 Washington Square Plaza, 8/10, 9:48 p.m. Deputy C.R. Newman responded to an unknown problem. It was advised a driver was unconscious behind the wheel of a Ford. Deputy Newman located the driver and after she finally woke up, observed signs of intoxication. The driver admitted to consuming a Pina Colada prior to driving. If you like Pina Coladas, you shouldn’t consume them before driving. The driver was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. LARCENY

7-Eleven, 1036 Warrenton Road, 8/10, 4:30 a.m. Deputy A.J. Charoenthep was in the area when he was flagged down for a recent larceny. Staff advised a male stuffed his pockets with approximately $30 worth of alcohol. Tobacco City, 754 Warrenton Road, 8/11, 7:39 p.m. Deputy P.J. Leon responded to a hold up alarm. Staff activated the alarm after three suspects stole items from the business. The three suspects were located nearby and attempted to flee from deputies. They quickly failed. The three juveniles were found to still be in possession of the stolen items. The three were turned over to responsible adults and criminal complaints are pending. PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Jay’s Sports Lounge, 2866 Richmond Highway, 8/9, 11:48 p.m. Deputy S.A. Edwards was on scene for a disturbance where, naturally, alcohol was involved. One of the involved parties in the disturbance had signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking while celebrating his cousin’s birthday. The party was over when he was arrested for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Lakewood Drive, 8/11, 12:01 p.m. Deputy C.D. Sullivan responded to an intoxicated person report. A male was located passed out on the ground. The suspect had severe signs of intoxication and an open Four Loko in his possession. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Ringgold Road, 8/11, 3:10 p.m. Deputy S.C. Steinway responded to a disturbance in which alcohol was involved. Deputy Steinway located the suspect in question in view of the public in an intoxicated state. The suspect advised he had been drinking to “de-stress.” He was given a room at Rappahannock Regional Jail to continue to de-stress, for he was charged with public intoxication and held until sober. WEAPON OFFENSE

Area of Warrenton Road and Sanford Drive, 8/10, 1:07 p.m. Deputy M.N. Sayegh responded to a brandishing report. The victim advised the driver of a Toyota brandished a firearm. Deputy Sayegh would receive an additional report from another victim advising the same. The suspect was described as a black male with curly hair and a black handgun.

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