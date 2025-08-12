Stafford, Manassas Students Return for the Earliest First Day of School in the Region

Classrooms across Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) filled this morning as more than 31,500 students returned for the 2025–2026 school year. SCPS operates 34 schools and maintains an average student–teacher ratio of 13:1. Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith leads the division, headquartered at 31 Stafford Avenue.

The county kicked off the year with its Transition Day on Monday, August 11, 2025. Designed for incoming kindergarten, 6th grade, and 9th grade students, Transition Day provides a softer start—allowing these students to tour their schools, meet teachers, and get familiar with their surroundings before the whole student body arrives. School officials say the program reduces first-day anxiety and helps build connections that last throughout the year.

Manassas City Students Also Head Back

Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS), serving about 7,700 students across nine schools, also welcomed students back today. Led by Superintendent Dr. Kevin Newman, the division includes five elementary schools, two intermediate schools, one middle school, and one high school.

In remarks at the July 22 school board meeting, board members and administrators encouraged families to attend open houses, check school supply lists, and get involved in the year ahead. The district also shared new safety information as part of its back-to-school communications, emphasizing “if you see something, say something” and maintaining open lines between parents and schools.

Earliest Start in the Region

Stafford County and Manassas City are the first school divisions in our region to begin the school year, starting earlier than surrounding jurisdictions. The early return puts them ahead on the academic calendar and sets the tone for the rest of the area’s back-to-school season.

Share Your First Day Moments

We’ll update this post throughout the day as we monitor and share the happy events of back-to-school for the 2025–26 school year.

📸 Send us your first-day photos and community snapshots!

Text your pictures, stories, and what you’re seeing in the community to 571-989-1695.

Help us capture the smiles, reunions, and excitement of this year’s first day.

When Other Local Schools Start

While Stafford County and Manassas City are the first in our region to welcome students back, other area school divisions will open their doors soon: