Prince William to Hold 9/11 Remembrance at Liberty Memorial Fountain

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – The folks at Prince William County just told Potomac Local News they’ll host a September 11 remembrance ceremony next week to honor the 22 county residents killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

It’s happening Thursday, Sept. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the 9/11 Liberty Memorial Fountain, right outside the county’s McCoart Government Center in Woodbridge. The event will feature the Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, the Tolling of the Bell, remarks from County Chair Deshundra Jefferson and County Executive Christopher Shorter, a reading of victims’ names, and the playing of taps.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to come pay respects—not just to local victims, but to the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day.

Here’s the full press release:

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – On Thursday, Sept. 11, members of the community are invited to join the Board of County Supervisors and others in a remembrance ceremony to honor and remember those who died during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the 9/11 Liberty Memorial Fountain, 1 County Complex Ct, Woodbridge, Va. The ceremony will include the Presentation of Colors and the National Anthem, the Tolling of the Bell, remarks from Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson and County Executive Christopher Shorter, and the reading of the names of the county residents who were killed that day. It will conclude with the playing of taps. All are welcome to attend to honor and remember the county’s 22 fallen residents and the nearly 3,000 others killed in the attacks that day. Prince William County is the second-largest county in the Commonwealth of Virginia with a population of nearly 489,000. A highly-educated, racially and ethnically diverse population makes the county one of the most globally represented communities in the region. AAA Bond Ratings, awarded annually from all three ratings agencies, confirms a commitment to a thriving and robust economy. Prince William County encompasses a total area of 348 square miles and includes independent cities and towns, state and federal park properties, and Quantico Marine Corps Base. Steeped in rich history, surrounded by beautiful parks and open space, Prince William County is a community of choice where individuals, families and businesses choose to live, work and play.

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