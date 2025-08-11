Stafford’s New Dog Park Honors Beloved K9 Havoc

STAFFORD, Va. – Stafford County’s newest dog park is open, and it carries the name of a four-legged public servant who spent years protecting the community.

Friends of Havoc Dog Park opened Saturday, August 9, at 2085 Mountain View Road, just south of Margaret Brent Elementary School. It’s the first dog park in the Rock Hill District and was named for Havoc, a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office K9 who served from October 2013 to March 2020. Havoc died on July 29, 2021, due to health issues.

According to Stafford Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ryan Wilbur, Havoc conducted hundreds of explosives sweeps, tracked down several violent felons, located key evidence, and participated in hundreds of public demonstrations on the role of K9s in law enforcement.

Today, the Sheriff’s Office’s K9 unit includes Ruby, Rip, Jynx, Mija, and Gunner. The number of retirements and new additions to the unit varies each year, depending on the dogs’ age, health, and the availability of handlers.

Local leaders said the park fulfills a goal in the county’s comprehensive plan to create more walkable spaces while honoring working animals. “This park is positioned to be more walkable for nearby neighborhoods, helping foster connections, encourage active lifestyles, and create a gathering space that strengthens community,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Deuntay Diggs. Rock Hill District Supervisor Crystal Vanuch called it “a tribute to all the loyal and dedicated dogs who have worked so hard for Stafford County.”