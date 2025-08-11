Shooting at Bayvue Apartments Leads Prince William Police Blotter, Plus Gunfire, Assaults, and Arrests

A shooting at Bayvue Apartments in Woodbridge tops today’s Prince William County police report. Officers say an argument at a restaurant early Aug. 10 spilled over into the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue, where shots were fired. A 35-year-old man was shot in the arm, and a 33-year-old woman suffered minor injuries from an assault. Police arrested 24-year-old Anderson Amaya Velasquez of Woodbridge and continue to search for other suspects.

In a separate shooting incident on Danbury Court Aug. 9, two men from Richmond — Deshawn Antione Baker, 20, and Deonte Antoine Carrington, 19 — were arrested after exchanging gunfire during an argument. An unoccupied vehicle was struck, but no injuries were reported.

Also in Woodbridge, an aggravated assault Aug. 7 on Nickelson Drive left a 46-year-old man with multiple wounds. He later arrived at a local hospital. Police are still investigating how the injuries occurred.

Other arrests include:

Here’s the full press release:

Updates

*Malicious Wounding by Mob | Conspiracy to Commit Felony ADDITIONAL ARREST – On August 10, officers charged an additional suspect in connection to the aggravated assault that was reported to have occurred in the 1400 block of Illinois Ct in Woodbridge (22191) on July 31. Following the investigation, a second assailant, identified as Cristal Andrea GONZALEZ-CASTANEDA, was arrested. A juvenile female was previously arrested in connection to the investigation on July 31.

Arrested on August 10:

Cristal Andrea GONZALEZ-CASTANEDA, 18, of 11982 Farrabow Ln in Woodbridge

Charged with malicious wounding by mob and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Aggravated Assault | Conspiracy to Commit Felony [Previously Released] – On July 31 at 10:24PM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Illinois Ct in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a fight. The investigation revealed the victim, a 16-year-old female juvenile, was visited by a female juvenile acquaintance, identified as the accused, and two other unknown female juveniles. During the encounter, the two unknown juveniles assaulted the victim. The parties separated and police were contacted. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Officers determined the accused conspired with the other juveniles to assault the victim. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 15-year-old female juvenile, was arrested. The two other assailants were not immediately identified and are still being sought.

Incidents

Aggravated Assault – On August 7 at 8:00AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13200 block of Nickelson Dr in [Dale City] (22193) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed a 46-year-old man had sustained multiple wounds while at the home. When officers initially arrived, no one was located at the residence, which was found unsecured. While investigating the incident, the injured man arrived at an area hospital where officers were notified. The man’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. At this time, the events leading up to the man’s injuries are still under investigation.

Arrests

Malicious Wounding – On August 10 at 1:12AM, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of Bayside Ave in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed an earlier altercation had occurred at a local restaurant involving several known parties. The altercation escalated in the above area resulting in shots being fired. During the encounter, one victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot in the arm, while a second victim, a 33-year-old woman, had been physically assaulted resulting in minor injuries. The parties dispersed prior to officers arriving in the area. One of the suspects, identified as the accused, was later located in a nearby apartment where he was detained without incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Anderson AMAYA VELASQUEZ, was arrested. Detectives are working to identify other suspects involved.

Arrested on August 10:

Anderson AMAYA VELASQUEZ, 24, of 1384 E. Longview Dr #7 in Woodbridge

Charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Attempted Malicious Wounding – On August 9 at 4:17PM, officers responded to the 3800 block of Danbury Ct in [Dale City] (22193) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed an exchange of gunfire occurred in the above area stemming from an argument. During the encounter, one of the parties took property and attempted to run away resulting in the gunshots being exchanged. An unoccupied vehicle was struck. No injuries or other property damage were reported. Two men, identified as Deshawn Antione BAKER and Deonte Antoine CARRINGTON, were identified as being involved in the altercation. Following the investigation, both men were arrested. Detectives are working to identify other suspects involved.

Arrested on August 9:

Deshawn Antione BAKER, 20, of 1209 Decatur St, Apt. A, in Richmond

Deonte Antoine CARRINGTON, 19, of 5460 Montbrook Ct #208, in Richmond

Both men charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and destruction of property

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Felony Child Neglect – On August 8 at 10:00PM, officers responded to the 15400 block of Weldin Dr in [Dale City] (22193) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle, identified as the accused, struck a parked car, causing their vehicle to overturn. Both the accused and a 5-year-old child passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle by emergency services. Minor injuries were reported. During the investigation, officers determined the accused was intoxicated at the time of the collision. The child was released to family members. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Amy Catherine BAKER, was arrested.

Arrested on August 8:

Amy Catherine BAKER, 36, of the 15400 block of Chickadee Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with felony child neglect, DWI: 2nd offense in 5 years, and driving after forfeiture of license

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond