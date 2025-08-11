PWCS Students Shine at Statewide Science Symposium

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – The folks at Prince William County Public Schools just told Potomac Local News about some big wins for local students at the 2025 Virginia Junior Academy of Science Research Symposium. From middle school to high school, these young scientists brought home top awards in fields ranging from animal science to engineering and psychology.

Forest Park High School’s Anuj Dahal, Kevin DiMattina, and Oguzkhan Kutlan took first place in Physics & Astronomy, while Rania Lateef of Colgan High earned top honors in Psychology—along with two special statewide awards in genetics and service. Osbourn Park High School saw multiple wins, including Sajeela Ahmad, who not only placed in Zoology but was also named next year’s VJAS Editor-in-Chief.

The symposium, held annually, recognizes some of Virginia’s brightest young STEM minds and gives students the chance to present original research to peers and professionals.

Here’s the full press release:

Middle and high school students from Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) recently showcased their research at the 2025 Virginia Junior Academy of Science (VJAS) Research Symposium. The event honored Virginia’s brightest young STEM scholars and underscored the vital role of nurturing the next generation of science and technology leaders. Congratulations to the PWCS students who placed in the competition. Middle School Awards Animal & Human Science

First Place: Deen Lateef, Benton Middle School

Honorable Mention: Anushka Misra, Gainesville Middle School High School Awards Engineering

Third Place: Devin Wanchoo, Osbourn Park High School

Honorable Mention: Erin Jansen, Patriot High School Medicine & Health

Second Place: Aysha Jafar and Adriana Mendez, Osbourn Park High School

Third Place: Song Huong Pham and Shadikshya Subedi, Osbourn Park High School Physics & Astronomy

First Place: Anuj Dahal, Kevin DiMattina, and Oguzkhan Kutlan, Forest Park High School and Governor’s School @ Innovation Park Psychology

First Place: Rania Lateef, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School and Governor’s School @ Innovation Park Zoology

Honorable Mention: Sajeela Ahmad, Osbourn Park High School Congratulations to the PWCS students who won special awards. Roscoe Hughes Genetics Award – This award is given for the best paper in the field of genetics.

Rania Lateef – Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School and Governor’s School @ Innovation Park VAS Honorary Membership – This Outstanding Service Award is given for exceptional service to the Junior Academy and the VJAS Committee.

Rania Lateef – Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School and Governor’s School @ Innovation Park In addition, Sajeela Ahmad, a student at Osbourn Park High School, was selected as the 2025–26 VJAS Editor-in-Chief. The VJAS, one of the nation’s leading junior academies, promotes scientific inquiry and innovation among middle and high school students across the Commonwealth. Through its annual research symposium, VJAS provides a platform for young scientists to present original research and engage with peers and professionals in STEM fields.

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