Kings Dominion to Charge Extra for Haunted Mazes This Fall

DOSWELL, Va. – If you’re planning to get spooked at Kings Dominion’s popular Halloween Haunt this year, you’ll need to shell out a little extra. The park just confirmed that Haunted Mazes—once included in regular admission—will now require a separate “Haunted Attractions Pass.”

According to Six Flags, the amusement park’s parent company, and fan site Kings Dominion Fanatics, the pass will be sold per night with prices that change based on the date and day of the week. At Carowinds theme park in North Carolina, also operated by Six Flags, a similar program starts at $10 per night, with an unlimited season-long pass going for $69—pricing Kings Dominion fans may also see.

The change is part of a larger fall update that promises bigger, scarier mazes and more intense scares than ever before. Park officials say the separate pass will make the experience “more intimate” for fright-seekers, while some fans are already debating the value of the extra cost.

Here’s a portion of the Six Flags press release:

Fall is just around the corner, and that means crinkly leaves, brisk coaster rides, and bone-chilling scares! Our parks will be hosting an extensive, exhilarating lineup of seasonal events that perfectly capture the essence of autumn. …we’re introducing a brand-new way to experience our most haunting attractions: the Haunted Attractions Pass. This exclusive upgrade is required for Haunted Maze entry at select parks, ensuring each Haunted Maze is the premium, exclusive adventure that devoted fright-seekers have been craving. With this upgrade, you’ll enjoy a more intimate and intensely terrifying experience than ever before — our scare actors are (maybe a little too) excited about the extra attention you’ll receive this Halloween with your Haunted Attractions Pass. We’re also thrilled to showcase some exciting brand-new Haunted Mazes and a ton of enhancements to existing attractions that you already know and love. Our horrifying catalog of Haunted Mazes is bigger and scarier than ever, making this fall season the perfect time to buy your Haunted Attractions Pass. …As part of the changes coming to select parks this year, guests will need to purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass if they wish to access a park’s Haunted Mazes; access to a park’s Haunted Mazes is not included in park admission.

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