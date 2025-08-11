100 MPH Chase, PIT Maneuver, and DUI Arrests Mark Busy Week for Stafford Deputies

An intoxicated driver led deputies on a high-speed chase through North Stafford late Thursday night, reaching speeds of 100 mph before being stopped with a PIT maneuver. Deputies say 38-year-old Edgard Martinez Martinez turned off his headlights and tried to evade arrest after being spotted speeding on Garrisonville Road. The pursuit wound through multiple roads and commuter lots before ending when the suspect’s car spun into woods near Little Forest Church Road. Martinez allegedly tried to run but was quickly caught. He faces charges including DUI, felony eluding, reckless driving, and fleeing law enforcement, and is being held without bond.

In other incidents, a verbal dispute on Shaw Court escalated into an assault when two women allegedly attacked a victim. Both were charged with assault and battery and released on personal recognizance.

Deputies also made four separate DUI arrests between August 8 and 9, including a driver who admitted to drinking beer, wine, and “some good pot,” another traveling in the wrong lane on Blast Furnace Way, and a man who claimed to know things “above your paygrade” after crashing into roadside brush. All were held until sober.

Two larcenies were reported: a man allegedly stole phone chargers from Wawa on Garrisonville Road, and an Amazon employee’s phone was stolen from a bathroom. Deputies are also investigating vandalism to outdoor furniture on Rock Raymond Drive.

Here’s the full press release:

PURSUIT – PIT – PRISON

An intoxicated 38-year-old Stafford man tried to elude deputies in North Stafford last night. Spoiler alert, he was unsuccessful.

On August 7th at 11:45 p.m. Deputy S. Waheed observed an Acura sedan travelling at 58 mph in the posted 35 mph zone of Garrisonville Road near Stafford Market Place. He attempted to make a traffic stop on Staffordboro Boulevard, but the driver elected to turn off his headlights and initiated a pursuit.

The suspect spun out and hit a curb, but was able to keep going and entered the commuter lot. He performed a loop of the commuter lot before bursting into the roundabout at Juggins Road and taking Doc Stone Road back to Garrisonville Road. The pursuit continued to westbound Garrisonville Road and then a quick U-turn back to eastbound Garrisonville Road. Speeds reached 100 mph as the suspect faked towards northbound I-95 and instead went across all lanes of traffic to turn onto northbound Richmond Highway. Speeds again reached 100 mph as First Sergeant M.R. Flick joined the pursuit. The suspect was headed North, but things were about to go South for him! Deputy Waheed was able to perform a PIT maneuver, sending the suspect spinning into the woods near Little Forest Church Road.

With his vehicle snared in the underbrush, the suspect decided to test his luck on foot. Again, he was unsuccessful and was in handcuffs faster than the flavor leaves a stick of Fruit Stripe gum. The suspect was identified as Edgard Martinez Martinez. Martinez was charged with DUI with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .20, driving suspended, felony eluding, driving without lights, reckless driving by speed, and fleeing from law enforcement. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. ASSAULT

Shaw Court, 8/8, 11:03 p.m. Deputy J.W. Courtney responded to an assault. It was discovered a verbal argument over money had escalated and two females assaulted the victim. Both were charged with assault and battery and were released by the magistrate on personal recognizance. DUI

Area of Richmond Highway and Coal Landing Road, 8/8, 5:21 a.m. Deputy M.N. Sayegh was on Richmond Highway about to turn onto Coal Landing Road when the vehicle in the turn lane was stopped. Besides the light being green there was little activity from the driver and Deputy Sayegh conducted a traffic stop. The driver had signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming, beer, wine, and “some good pot.” He was charged with driving under the influence and stopping on the roadway. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Blast Furnace Way, 8/8, 9:13 p.m. Deputy S.A. Edwards responded to a drunk driver complaint. It was advised a Dodge Caravan was traveling in the opposite lane of travel. Deputy Edwards located the suspect vehicle, luckily on the right side of the road, and made contact with the driver. The driver had signs of intoxication and was charged with driving under the influence. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Forbes Street, 8/8, 9:30 p.m. Deputy I.E. Baldi responded to a single vehicle auto accident. A Honda had gone completely off the road and into some brush. Deputy Baldi made contact with the driver who had signs of intoxication. The driver advised he was being followed and knew things “above your paygrade.” Our competitive public pay scale and generous benefits packages aside, the driver was charged with driving under the influence and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. LARCENY

Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road, 8/9, 1:00 a.m. Deputy S.A. Edwards responded to a charged-up event. Staff advised a male stuffed his pocket with unpaid phone chargers. The lightning larceny is under investigation. Amazon, 220 Centreport Parkway, 8/9, 11:15 p.m. Deputy W.A. Bolinsky responded to a larceny. The victim advised her phone was taken while in the bathroom. VANDALISM

Rock Raymond Drive, 8/9, 4:53 p.m. Deputy L.T. Smith responded to a vandalism. The victim was unable to enjoy the weekend weather outside due to their outdoor furniture being torn to pieces. PIO CONTACT: Ryan M. Wilbur (540)-658-4468

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