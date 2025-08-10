Early-Morning Fire Destroys White Oak Home; Residents and Dog Safe

A single-story home in Stafford County’s White Oak area was heavily damaged in an early-morning fire Saturday.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the 00 block of McCauley Lane, off Belle Plains Road, at about 3:15 a.m. They arrived within six minutes to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

The two residents and their dog escaped before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire crews from Fredericksburg, King George County, and Fauquier County assisted at the scene.

Here’s the full press release:

Incident Information

At approximately 3:15 A.M. this morning, Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) units were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 00 block of McCauley Lane off Belle Plains Road in the White Oak area. First arriving units arrived approximately six minutes later and found a single story, single-family home well involved with fire. Crews worked to simultaneously conduct searches of the structure as well as extinguish the fire.

The two occupants of the structure, along with their canine, were able to safely evacuate prior to the arrival of units.

The fire is under routine investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR was assisted on scene and with station fills by the Fredericksburg Fire Department, King George County (Va) Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, and Fauquier County Fire Rescue System.

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