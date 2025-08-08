Suspect Named in Fatal Stafford Hit-and-Run; White Audi Seized

Stafford County investigators say they’ve identified the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian along Richmond Highway early Tuesday morning — and she’s on the run.

Authorities are searching for 21-year-old Gabriela Alejandra Bonilla Flores, wanted for a hit-and-run resulting in death. Deputies say she was behind the wheel of a white Audi Q5 that hit a 36-year-old man walking along the road near Foreston Woods Drive just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, August 5. The victim died at the scene.

The Audi has been seized as evidence, but Flores, described as 5’03”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, is avoiding contact with law enforcement. Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 immediately.

Here’s the full press release:

Suspect Sought in Fatal Hit and Run

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate 21-year-old Gabriela Alejandra Bonilla Flores. She has been identified as the driver of the vehicle which struck and killed a pedestrian this past Tuesday in the 2600 Block of Richmond Highway. Flores is currently wanted for Hit and Run resulting in death. The investigation is continuing and more charges are likely.

Flores is an Hispanic female with brown hair and hazel eyes standing approximately 5’03” and weighing 115 pounds. The white Audi Q5 she was driving has been seized as evidence.

Flores is aware of law enforcement efforts to locate her and actively avoiding contact. Anyone having information that could assist in locating her is asked to contact Deputy S.C. Martin at 540-658-4400.

Anyone spotting Flores is asked to immediately contact law enforcement by calling 911. UPDATE:

A suspect vehicle has been located. We are still searching for the suspect. Thank you to everyone who provided tips. We will provide more information when it becomes available. Fatal Accident Investigation:

This morning just before 2:00 a.m. deputies responded to the area of Richmond Highway and Foreston Woods Drive for a pedestrian struck. When they arrived, they discovered a 36-year-old male deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking Northbound on the right shoulder when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver then fled the scene. Evidence at the scene suggests that the fleeing vehicle may be a white 2018 or 2019 Audi SUV with heavy damage to the right front and right passenger side.

The Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S.C. Martin at 540-658-4450. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim.

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