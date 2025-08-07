Stafford Board of Supervisors 2025 Election: Where Candidates Stand on Transparency and Public Engagement

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series by Potomac Local News introducing candidates for the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. This fall, voters will choose representatives for the Garrisonville, Hartwood, Falmouth, and Aquia Districts. To help local voters learn more about their candidates, Potomac Local News invited all Board of Supervisors candidates to a virtual interview with the same five questions. Their answers have been condensed for clarity. The remaining candidates either declined, had scheduling conflicts, or did not respond.

Videos of the interviews are available here.

Today’s topic: How should elected leaders include residents in local decisions? Candidates addressed transparency, communication, and rebuilding public trust.

Michael Catell (R), Falmouth:

There is no room for hidden agendas or alternative agendas. Let’s put it all on the table. If I have a resident who disagrees with me, I don’t mind. Talk to me, let’s talk, and I can learn as much from that individual as he or she can learn from me. Board members have a responsibility to first and foremost listen, whether they like what’s being said or not. Less talking, more governing, more leading for the people of this county.

Kecia Evans (D), Falmouth:

This issue impacts me as a planning commissioner, but then also as a former BZA member, and as a Stafford resident. The residents have to be heard, they have to be welcomed into the board meetings, and have their opinions heard. Not only making sure residents are heard at meetings, but also having them at subcommittee meetings. We need to make sure we are zoning correctly, and listening to everyone – the residents and the individuals that are applying for zoning applications.

Kelly Robertson (I), Hartwood:

Some of our Board of Supervisors do it really well, where they’re communicating and engaging with their citizens. In Hartwood, we haven’t seen that. We are not getting the text messages and emails, we’re not having town halls, and that’s something I would look to provide. Everybody’s busy…we need to meet them where they are, we need to go to them, and give them the information on what’s happening. We’ve got to give them the opportunity to participate.

Marcus Oates (I), Hartwood:

My number one focus is to make sure we are more transparent. One of my personal frustrations is watching something being built and not knowing what it is. We need to be more transparent and forward-leaning, and exercise visionary leadership for the Stafford of the future. There is a fierce urgency to make sure we are coming up with strategies to balance the budget, keep the budget and taxes more consumable for the residents.

Bart Randall (I), Garrisonville:

There should be more public service in politics, and less politics in public service. I am fully committed to having town halls with an open format. We don’t have much public access to our elected official. How do we show transparency and accountability? Our elected official decided she wanted to build a dog park next to Hampton Oaks Elementary and didn’t tell anybody. We need public service, transparency, and accountability. Focus on communicating and relating to the constituents in Garrisonville.

Hank Scharpenberg (R), Aquia:

You’ve got to listen to the residents, and you’ve got to ensure there’s transparency in what goes on in the county. We had the issue with the methadone clinic, where it popped up, and everyone felt dumbstruck because they heard about it when it was approved. You have the issue of citizens who are removed from boards and commissions for seemingly no good reason, and then everybody finds out it wasn’t done correctly. You tell people what’s going on, invite their input, and allow citizens to express their opinions. I believe in community meetings – they’re my constituents and I would want to hear what they have to say, and then react to their concerns.

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