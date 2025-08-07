Originals PWEA Shake-Up: Alcohol, Pajama Parties, and Union Infighting — Ousted Board Members Speak Out By Alan Gloss Published August 7, 2025 at 9:45AM | Updated August 9, 2025 at 6:48PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Alan Gloss Alan Gloss is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William County Public Schools #PWEA #Schools #VEA